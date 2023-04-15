Blackpool boost survival chances with vital win over Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Blackpool boost survival chances with vital win over Wigan

By Press Association
Jerry Yates opened the scoring for Blackpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jerry Yates opened the scoring for Blackpool (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Blackpool boosted their Sky Bet Championship survival chances with a 1-0 Lancashire derby victory over fellow strugglers Wigan thanks to Jerry Yates’ early goal.

The Seasiders’ win – coming on the back of a run of four straight defeats – was the first under the caretaker charge of Stephen Dobbie and lifted them to within four points of safety with four games to play.

Rock-bottom Wigan, meanwhile, appear all-but doomed following a third consecutive loss.

Despite the current predicament of the two clubs, there was a terrific atmosphere around Bloomfield Road as the game kicked off.

And it was the home fans who were celebrating an opening goal after less than two minutes.

Yates, back in the Blackpool side after shaking off a hamstring injury, latched onto a perfect through-ball from Keshi Anderson before burying a low, angled strike past Ben Amos.

That lifted the atmosphere still further, though there was an unsavoury edge at the other end minutes later when the game was held up as Wigan’s James McClean received some abuse from a home section while preparing to take a corner-kick.

The Latics were next to threaten after 20 minutes when Thelo Aasgaard found some space just outside the Seasiders’ box, but his low drive was off target.

The visitors had enjoyed the better of it since the goal, and they were denied again when Will Keane’s effort was bravely blocked by Jordan Thorniley.

Blackpool nearly grabbed a second in bizarre fashion on the half-hour mark.

Yates charged down Jack Whatmough’s poor attempt at a clearance and the ball trickled inches wide of the post.

Wigan replied with Keane going close following a Callum Lang cross and Charlie Hughes being thwarted by Dan Grimshaw’s smart save, but Blackpool held on to their lead until the break.

The Seasiders created the first chance of the second period as Anderson floated a cross into the path of Josh Bowler, but he volleyed straight at a grateful Amos from 15 yards.

The Latics replied with Keane failing to truly test Grimshaw from inside the box and the visitors seemed to step up their urgency, going close again just past the hour mark.

Substitute Ashley Fletcher lifted a cross onto the head of Aasgaard, but his effort looped disappointingly onto the roof of the net.

Fletcher himself then saw a crisp strike blocked by Blackpool skipper Curtis Nelson.

It was Fletcher again who threatened in the 81st minute, heading narrowly wide after he rose to meet McClean’s cross.

The visitors kept plugging away but it was Blackpool who went on to prevail thanks to their early goal, with Wigan remaining winless on their travels since early October.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
The popular Niskanen is hailed by teammates. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title
Some of the Dundee-based Police Scotland Youth Volunteers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
'Dundee youths get a bad name - but police volunteers show our future is…
Harry Racionzer is, 91, is 'cycling' the length of the country for charity. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar pensioner, 91, attempts Lands End 'cycle' despite hospital stay
CoelBrew general manager Shona Gillespie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife firm's plan to become world's largest gluten-free brewery
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident

Editor's Picks

Most Commented