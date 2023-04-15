Colchester claim much-needed win over Salford to boost survival hopes

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colchester boosted their survival hopes by claiming a 1-0 win at promotion-chasing Salford thanks to Noah Chilvers’ first-half goal .

Home goalkeeper Alex Cairns denied John Akinde early on and Colchester went close again in the sixth minute when Chilvers’ low effort from the edge of the area rattled a post.

Salford registered their first effort on goal through Luke Bolton, whose first-time effort at the far post sailed dangerously across goal.

But Colchester took a 22nd-minute lead when Chilvers collected Samson Tovide’s pass just outside the box and unleashed a deflected shot that rolled past Cairns and in.

Matty Lund’s header from Ibou Touray’s cross dropped just wide for Salford, while in first-half stoppage time, Colchester goalkeeper Tom Smith saved from Callum Hendry.

Salford pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half. Matt Smith’s glancing near-post header from Touray’s corner spun inches wide and Conor McAleny’s first-time effort flew just over.

Smith then made a good save to deny Elliot Watt and Chilvers nodded Theo Vassell’s header off the line but Colchester hung on for the victory.