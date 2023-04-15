Cole Stockton’s late goal secures vital win for Morecambe over Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cole Stockton’s 89th-minute goal gave Morecambe a vital three points to boost their hopes of survival in Sky Bet League One after a 1-0 win which also dented Wycombe’s hopes of a play-off place.

Stockton was in the right place at the right time to volley home the rebound from six yards out after Jake Taylor’s fierce shot was parried by Max Stryjek.

It proved to be the vital moment of the game and came in a frantic finale which saw Wycombe’s Jack Grimmer head against the crossbar.

Morecambe were left indebted to goalkeeper Connor Ripley who made a stunning save to tip away a Lewis Wing header that was destined for the top right-hand corner.

Ripley then raced from his line to deny Jason McCarthy and produced a stoppage-time save to block Garath McCleary’s shot from distance as the Shrimps held on for a win to lift them to two points off safety and the Chairboys five points off the top six.