Bradford’s promotion hopes raised with convincing win over lowly Rochdale

Bradford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion with a routine 3-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Rochdale.

The visitors took the lead after just five minutes. Max Taylor fouled Harry Chapman on the left and Richie Smallwood’s resulting free-kick was headed firmly home by Sam Stubbs, six yards from goal.

It was the first time a Bantams defender had scored all season.

Dale responded when Ian Henderson took the ball around goalkeeper Harry Lewis but was unable to squeeze home from a tight angle while Lewis won a one-on-one duel against Abraham Odoh.

Scott Banks almost doubled Bradford’s lead when he fired a 25-yard drive against the Dale crossbar.

After the break, Jamie Walker’s header was cleared off the line before the Bantams scored their second in the 74th minute, Smallwood’s free-kick headed into his own net by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

And City struck again in the 82nd minute, Banks’ deflected shot looping up over Richard O’Donnell in the Dale goal.

Devante Rodney was denied a consolation goal when he hit the post in the 90th minute for Dale.