Bradford’s promotion hopes raised with convincing win over lowly Rochdale By Press Association April 15 2023, 5.32pm Share Bradford’s promotion hopes raised with convincing win over lowly Rochdale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4307488/bradfords-promotion-hopes-raised-with-convincing-win-over-lowly-rochdale/ Copy Link Bradford were comfortable winners over Rochdale (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford boosted their hopes of automatic promotion with a routine 3-0 win at bottom-of-the-table Rochdale. The visitors took the lead after just five minutes. Max Taylor fouled Harry Chapman on the left and Richie Smallwood’s resulting free-kick was headed firmly home by Sam Stubbs, six yards from goal. It was the first time a Bantams defender had scored all season. Dale responded when Ian Henderson took the ball around goalkeeper Harry Lewis but was unable to squeeze home from a tight angle while Lewis won a one-on-one duel against Abraham Odoh. Scott Banks almost doubled Bradford’s lead when he fired a 25-yard drive against the Dale crossbar. After the break, Jamie Walker’s header was cleared off the line before the Bantams scored their second in the 74th minute, Smallwood’s free-kick headed into his own net by Ethan Ebanks-Landell. And City struck again in the 82nd minute, Banks’ deflected shot looping up over Richard O’Donnell in the Dale goal. Devante Rodney was denied a consolation goal when he hit the post in the 90th minute for Dale. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close