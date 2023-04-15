Sheffield Wednesday suffer costly defeat at Burton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday slipped out of the top two in League One after Burton moved a step closer to safety with a 3-2 win.

Two goals from Mark Helm, the first senior goals of his career, sealed a precious win as Wednesday faltered again, slipping one point off second-placed Ipswich.

Both sides were desperate for the three points for different reasons and after Barry Bannan had twice gone close to giving Wednesday the opening goal, it was ex-Sheffield United defender John Brayford who struck first for Albion, heading Mustapha Carayol’s corner inside the post in the 21st minute.

Wednesday responded quickly through Callum Paterson, the Scot driving a low shot into the bottom corner after Bannan helped the ball into his path.

Albion grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck with Helm netting twice in three minutes, a close-range finish from Sam Hughes’ header getting him off the mark before a 25-yard shot beat Cameron Dawson to give Albion a two-goal advantage.

Lee Gregory went close in the early moments of the second half with an angled shot but the visitors struggled to break down a resolute Brewers defence.

Substitute Michael Smith halved the arrears from the penalty spot with five minutes to go after Joe Powell had upended Marvin Johnson but there was no way back for the Owls.