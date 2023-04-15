Jack Bridge’s penalty brace sees off Dagenham to boost Southend hopes By Press Association April 15 2023, 5.38pm Share Jack Bridge’s penalty brace sees off Dagenham to boost Southend hopes Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4307509/jack-bridges-penalty-brace-sees-off-dagenham-to-boost-southend-hopes/ Copy Link Southend v Dagenham (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Jack Bridge scored two second-half penalties as Southend secured a 2-0 National League win against Dagenham. Bridge put the home side ahead from the spot after 51 minutes before doubling the Shrimpers’ advantage with a second penalty moments later. Southend’s win, their third from their last four appearances, takes them to just three points outside the play-off positions. Dagenham remain in 10th, one place behind the Shrimpers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close