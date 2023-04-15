Halifax continue winning run with victory over Maidstone By Press Association April 15 2023, 5.50pm Share Halifax continue winning run with victory over Maidstone Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4307551/halifax-continue-winning-run-with-victory-over-maidstone/ Copy Link Halifax secured all three points in a dominant 3-0 victory over basement dwellers Maidstone (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Halifax made it four consecutive National League wins with a 3-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Maidstone at the Shay Stadium. Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who netted in last week’s 3-1 victory over leaders Wrexham, was once again on target as he fired his side ahead in the 15th minute. Millenic Alli, who bagged a brace in that contest, hit the side-netting early in the second half but doubled the Shaymen’s lead soon after, rising highest to meet a cross which he duly nodded home. Dieseruvwe then turned provider, picking out Robert Harker who sealed victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close