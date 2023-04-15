Halifax continue winning run with victory over Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Halifax made it four consecutive National League wins with a 3-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Maidstone at the Shay Stadium.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, who netted in last week’s 3-1 victory over leaders Wrexham, was once again on target as he fired his side ahead in the 15th minute.

Millenic Alli, who bagged a brace in that contest, hit the side-netting early in the second half but doubled the Shaymen’s lead soon after, rising highest to meet a cross which he duly nodded home.

Dieseruvwe then turned provider, picking out Robert Harker who sealed victory.