Broadbent on target to keep Boreham Wood in the promotion hunt

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

George Broadbent hit the only goal of the game as Boreham Wood beat Wealdstone to keep their Vanarama National League play-off hopes on track.

The midfielder hit a fine half-volley in off the woodwork as Wood secured a 1-0 victory to stay sixth.

Mid-table Wealdstone threatened on occasion, Sam Habergham’s header brilliantly turned around the post by Nathan Ashmore.

Femi Ilesanmi’s header almost doubled the lead but flashed wide as the hosts saw out the remainder of the game to seal the points.