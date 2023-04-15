Chesterfield produce thrilling comeback to beat Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield scored two late goals to seal a comeback win over Eastleigh to keep hold of third place in the Vanarama National League.

With Wrexham and Notts County running away at the top of the table, a dramatic 3-2 victory kept Chesterfield as the best of the rest.

Play-off hopefuls Eastleigh had led by two goals at the interval as Kairo Mitchell and Charlie Carter had the visitors on course for a fine win.

However, the Spireites rallied after the break as Ryan Colclough pulled one back before completing a brace in the last minute and Andrew Dallas hit a last-gasp winner.