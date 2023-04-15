Chesterfield produce thrilling comeback to beat Eastleigh By Press Association April 15 2023, 5.52pm Share Chesterfield produce thrilling comeback to beat Eastleigh Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4307578/chesterfield-produce-thrilling-comeback-to-beat-eastleigh/ Copy Link Chesterfield came from two goals behind to beat Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League. (Naomi Baker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield scored two late goals to seal a comeback win over Eastleigh to keep hold of third place in the Vanarama National League. With Wrexham and Notts County running away at the top of the table, a dramatic 3-2 victory kept Chesterfield as the best of the rest. Play-off hopefuls Eastleigh had led by two goals at the interval as Kairo Mitchell and Charlie Carter had the visitors on course for a fine win. However, the Spireites rallied after the break as Ryan Colclough pulled one back before completing a brace in the last minute and Andrew Dallas hit a last-gasp winner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close