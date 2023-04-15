Corach Rambler races to National glory for Russell and Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Corach Rambler races to National glory for Russell and Fox

By Press Association
Derek Fox celebrates winning the Randox Grand National on Corach Rambler (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA).
Derek Fox celebrates winning the Randox Grand National on Corach Rambler (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA).

Corach Rambler was a superb winner of the Randox Grand National for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox.

Successful at last month’s Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old was kept out of trouble throughout after starting as the 8-1 favourite, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.

He jumped into the lead over the last and pulled away when passing the elbow, holding off a closing Vanillier with Gaillard Du Mesnil third and last year’s winner Noble Yeats running a gallant race under his big weight in fourth.

It was a second victory in the world’s greatest steeplechase for Russell and Fox, after One For Arthur in 2017.

Russell said: “Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it’s about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport. He loves everything that he does. He’s kept in the best condition and I’m just so delighted that he can run in a race like that and perform like that.

“He has got greatness and it’s what he deserves. Corach Rambler, in our hearts, is just the best horse. Now in the public hearts he is as well. To win the National, I know how important it is, I know how it changed my life with (One For) Arthur – for Corach to achieve that too is just fantastic.

“It’s all about the horse, for me it’s not about the betting – though I did back him and quite a lot actually.

“I hope those guys who were protesting will look at our website and our Facebook posts and see how they are looked after. It is so important they understand how we care for them every inch of the way.

“It is about Corach, he is just amazing. He took to those fences brilliantly, he understood them, he worked them out – he loved it.”

Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell celebrate
Derek Fox and Lucinda Russell celebrate (Mike Egerton/PA).

Fox had sat out the first two days of the meeting in order to recover from injury in time to ride Corach Rambler.

He said: “He is just the most wonderful thing ever, he deserved to win this. I got a fall last week and banged my shoulder, it was far from ideal. I was worried all week, I thank God I was back in time because it was the thrill of my life to ride him.

“It’s thanks to the support of Lucinda and Scu (Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer and Russell’s partner) for having the faith in me to put me up after not riding all week. I feel very lucky to be working for these great people.

“I think he’d the profile and he’s loads of class – I just can’t believe it.”

Cameron Sword, Thomas Kendall and Derek Fox celebrate victory
Cameron Sword, Thomas Kendall and Derek Fox celebrate victory (Peter Byrne/PA).

Cameron Sword, a 21-year-old student who forms part of the winning ownership syndicate, The Ramblers, said: “Derek rode a blinder.

“He was leading, he was at the front for most of that race, and we were thinking he should be a bit further back, but Derek Fox rode a blinder. And Corach Rambler – what a horse. I’m lost for words.

“How can people be protesting against horse racing when your protests are making these horses wait out in the sun for even longer? It makes no sense. They can do one – this is our sport and I love it.

“I’ll be out in Liverpool tonight!”

Out of 39 runners, 17 horses finished the race, with the Sandy Thomson-trained Hill Sixteen suffering a fatal fall at the first fence.

Dickon White, who runs Aintree as North-West Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “Hill Sixteen was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals during the Grand National, but sadly sustained a fatal injury. Our heartfelt condolences are with his connections.”

Recite a Prayer and Cape Gentleman were also assessed on course by veterinary teams, with both horses reported to have walked onto the horse ambulance for further examination in the stables.

