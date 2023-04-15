Rob Edwards determined Luton maintain impetus after winning at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Edwards determined Luton maintain impetus after winning at Rotherham

By Press Association
Rob Edwards is calling on Luton to keep their momentum going
Rob Edwards is calling on Luton to keep their momentum going

Luton head coach Rob Edwards is calling on his side to keep their momentum going into the play-offs after they saw off Rotherham 2-0 at the New York Stadium.

The Hatters are now 10 games unbeaten and were fully deserving of the three points after scoring either side of the break thanks to strikers Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow.

They remain in the mix to gatecrash the top two but look more likely to feature in the play-offs with Sheffield United five points clear and in the driving seat to join Burnley in the top flight.

Edwards said: “All we can do is win our games. Sheffield United are in a really commanding position and still have their game in hand.

“We will keep trying to win as many games as possible, that is all we can do. We have got real momentum at the moment and if it is going to be the play-offs, we need to take that momentum into them as well.

“We probed really well and got into the final third well. We just lacked that little bit of spark but it was coming.

“Carlton’s magic got us that first goal and when we went two-nil up the onus was not on us to go chasing the game. When we are in that stage, we can see the game out.

“It is hard when they throw the kitchen sink at you and there are some giants on the pitch.

“Overall, I am delighted with the group. They fight so hard for each other and the badge and the fans.”

Luton livened up just as the first half was coming to a close.

Amari’i Bell’s effort looked like being the opener but a brilliant despairing save from Josh Vickers kept it from going over the line.

The Hatters were not to be denied, though, and Morris’ solo effort on the stroke of half time rifled into the roof of the net.

Luton doubled their lead just two minutes into the second period when Wes Harding handled a cross from Cody Drameh.

Woodrow’s initial penalty was kept out by Vickers but it only dribbled into the path of the striker who tucked home.

Rotherham needed some inspiration to get back into the game and substitute Domingos Quina threatened to provide it, first with a free-kick which drifted wide and then with a jinking run which led to an effort from Jamie Lindsay.

Luton actually looked the more likely to score again with Allan Campbell almost finishing off a slick move which involved Drameh and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor was full of compliments for the opposition but feels his side can perform better.

He said: “It was a moment of quality towards the end of the first half and we started the second half so, so poorly.

“We just were not quite good enough. We have to hold our hands up and say they were better than us. Not many teams have stopped us as well as they did.

“They were two poor moments for us. It made it awfully hard second half.

“We almost matched them up a little bit in terms of the formation. It was a messy game to start with but the ball did not stay in our control.

“They used their experience so, so well and you can see why they are third in the league. There is a lot to like about how Luton have set up as a team and it’s what we aspire to be.

“We wanted to produce a better performance than we did.”

