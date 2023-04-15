Stephen Dobbie: Blackpool will keep fighting until the end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Dobbie: Blackpool will keep fighting until the end

By Press Association
Blackpool interim manager Stephen Dobbie (Steven Paston/PA)
Blackpool interim manager Stephen Dobbie (Steven Paston/PA)

Stephen Dobbie insisted his Blackpool side will “keep fighting until the end” after a 1-0 win over Wigan boosted their slim survival hopes.

Jerry Yates’ strike inside two minutes was enough to settle a nervy Lancashire derby between the Sky Bet Championship’s bottom two.

Blackpool are now four points from safety with four games to play and Dobbie was delighted to mark his first home game since taking interim charge with a vital victory.

“We knew it was a must-win game, and despite how it was looking at times, this result gives us a fighting chance ahead of Tuesday now,” he said.

“It was a dream for me. I had a great time here as a player, and to be out there on the touchline today was really special.

“It’s fantastic to have got a first win too, I’m so proud of the players.

“There has been a bit of unrest here this season, but they fought until the end today – I’m buzzing with the result.

“Until the situation is out of our hands, these lads will keep fighting right until the end. It’s on to Tuesday and West Brom now.”

Despite the current predicament of the two clubs, there was a terrific atmosphere around Bloomfield Road as the game kicked off.

And it was the home fans who were celebrating an early opener as Yates, back in the Blackpool side after shaking off a hamstring injury, latched onto a perfect through-ball from Keshi Anderson before burying a low, angled strike past Ben Amos.

On the goalscorer, Dobbie added: “It was great to have him back today – we needed him.

“It was a big gamble to throw him straight back in, but he’s delivered.”

Bottom side Wigan now appear all-but doomed after a third consecutive loss, sitting eight points adrift of safety.

Thelo Aasgaard went close either side of the break and substitute Ashley Fletcher also injected some late energy for the Latics, seeing one crisp shot blocked before heading a James McClean cross wide.

But the Championship’s joint-lowest scorers drew a blank for the third game in a row to leave boss Shaun Maloney in no doubt as to where their problems lie.

“That kind of epitomises everything about what’s wrong at our club at the moment,” he said. “It also shows you where we’re at with the squad too.

“We got into some dangerous areas again today, but the statistics tell you that we are the worst attacking team in the league this season.

“I knew that from day one, though, we’re just lacking so much in an attacking sense.

“We have to be more dangerous, and we need to have more of that speed and talent you need in that final third.

“I can only apologise to our fans who travelled today after that, but there are a lot of departments where we need to be performing at a much higher level.”

A trip to Stoke is next up for the Latics and Maloney is clear about the size of the task facing his side.

“We need to win every game from here on in to give us any chance of surviving,” he said.

“We’re up against it, we know that, but everything on the field has to be raised to another level if we are to get out of trouble.”

