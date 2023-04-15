Nine protestors arrested after accessing Aintree track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nine protestors arrested after accessing Aintree track

By Press Association
Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National (Peter Byrne/PA).

Nine people were arrested after protestors broke on to the track at Aintree ahead of the start of the Randox Grand National.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile showpiece and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of people breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course, delaying the famous race by around 15 minutes.

Ladders are removed from protesters by police at Aintree
Ladders are removed from protesters by police at Aintree (Tim Goode/PA)

The intruders were apprehended, with the race eventually won by 8-1 favourite Corach Rambler.

Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that nine people have been arrested at Aintree Racecourse today.

“Just after 5pm, a large number of protesters attempted to gain entry on to the course. The majority were prevented from breaching the boundary fencing, but the nine individuals who managed to enter the course were later arrested by officers.”

Dozens of activists climbed fences at Aintree, with at least two affixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices, climate and animal rights group Animal Rising said.

Animal Rising activists protested outside the track
Animal Rising activists protested outside the track (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sarah McCaffrey, a shopworker and student – and one of those disrupting the track – said: “Whether it’s for food or for fun, our use of animals and nature is symbolic of a relationship beyond broken.

“We’re a nation of animal lovers, but the pain these beautiful creatures experience daily does not do that label justice. We need to find ways of loving animals that don’t hurt them.

“I truly believe that we are a nation of animal lovers, every one of us. I know everyone coming to Aintree to view the races today would say they love the horses; however, the suffering experienced by them should shock us all.

“That’s why I’ve decided to put my body between those horses and death on the racecourse, rather than gamble with their lives.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented