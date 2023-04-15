Derek Adams proud of Morecambe players following last-gasp win over Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams proud of Morecambe players following last-gasp win over Wycombe

By Press Association
Derek Adams was proud of his Morecambe side after beating Wycombe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derek Adams was proud of his Morecambe side after beating Wycombe (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he could not have asked for any more from his players after Cole Stockton’s 89th-minute strike earned them a vital three points against Wycombe at the Mazuma Stadium.

The win took them to two points from safety but hit Wycombe’s hopes at the other end of the table as they fell five points behind the play-off spots.

Adams said: “Today was a high-pressure game with Wycombe pushing for the play-offs and we pushed them all the way and scored a great goal to win the match.

“I am so proud of the lads because they gave absolutely everything to get the three points and keep our hopes alive.

“We are just two points off the teams above us now and that’s not nice for them because we are catching them.

“We are keeping our hopes alive and have three games to go. We can’t ask for any more from these players because they are giving everything for this football club and you could see what it meant to everyone today.”

Stockton produced the game’s telling moment in the 89th minute when he volleyed home from close range after Jake Taylor’s shot was parried out by Max Stryjek.

Just before that, Wycombe had gone close to taking the lead when Jack Grimmer headed against the crossbar and Lewis Wing had forced Connor Ripley into a superb flying save with a header set for the top right-hand corner.

Ripley denied David Wheeler who was put through on goal in the final stages and in added time parried away a well-struck Garath McCleary shot to keep a grip on what was a vital three points for the Shrimps.

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield said he was disappointed with the result, but not with his side’s performance.

He said: “We had 20 shots on goal, hit the crossbar and forced their keeper into two great saves so to come away with nothing is obviously disappointing.

“We played the first half in their half and had plenty of good moments and on another day we could have won the game so we have to be disappointed that we didn’t make the chances count.

“Overall I was pleased with a lot of what we did but it’s goals that win games, not possession. We were patient and created opportunities but didn’t make the most of them.”

