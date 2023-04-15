Crewe boss Lee Bell enjoys seeing his side ease past Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe boss Lee Bell enjoys seeing his side ease past Walsall

By Press Association
Crewe went through 50 points (Martin Rickett/PA)

Crewe boss Lee Bell praised his players for putting a heavy Easter defeat behind them with a professional display to see off 10-man Walsall 2-0.

The Railwaymen nudged past the 50-point mark by completing their third win in the last four games and their third consecutive success at home.

Bell made six changes to the side who were on the end of a 4-0 thumping at Colchester and two of the incoming players, Rod McDonald and Chris Long, were on the mark in the first half.

Youngster Charlie Finney was also an impressive performer at left-back on his league debut after being recalled from a loan spell at Chorley.

Walsall’s hopes of a second-half revival were dashed when substitute Joss Labadie was red carded for picking up a second booking. Assistant boss Wayne Hatswell was also sent to the stands by referee Carl Boyeson for protesting the midfielder’s dismissal.

Bell said: “It was a thoroughly professional performance and as poor as we were in certain areas on Monday we were excellent today. We need to win more games at home going forward so I was pleased for the players as they responded well to the setback.

“I was pleased with our set-plays. The first goal started from a throw-in and resulted in us getting a free-kick – it was a great delivery and a super header from Rod who has been outstanding for us this season.

“The second one came from a throw-in too and it is pleasing that we had the confidence to get on the ball there and play some football to create the chance. The only negative is that we didn’t put our foot down and get more goals.”

“We thought it was time to give Charlie a go after being out on loan. He has got some quality and while I’d like him to play higher up the pitch he enjoys playing at left-back.”

Crewe were quickly into their stride and McDonald powerfully headed Callum Ainley’s free kick into the bottom corner. Long doubled the lead with a shot which took a deflection off Joe Low and hit the far corner.

Dan Agyei and Finney went close to adding to the lead in the first half, while Joel Tabiner drove over and substitute Lachlan Brook was denied by keeper Owen Evans after the break.

A surging run from Tom Knowles ended with a disappointing finish, dragged wide of the far post as Walsall’s poor run continued.

Saddlers’ boss Mike Flynn stressed he wanted his players to still aim for a top-half finish.

“We started poorly and I’m glad we stuck together in the second half as at one point I thought it could be four or five,” said Flynn.

“I’ve had both my skippers sent off in the last two games, so everything that could go wrong is going wrong and our discipline needs to improve. I thought Joss’s second yellow card was very harsh.

“I’d brought him on as I wanted something different and more attacking-minded, something to get us up the pitch. It’s frustrating and it needs to improve. Our defending killed us for both of the goals and Donervon Daniels is a huge miss for us at the back, although Joe Low shouldn’t be getting outjumped like that.

“Our goal is to finish in the top half and frustrating as it is that would make it a better season for Walsall in League Two than the last couple of years.”

