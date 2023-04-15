Steve Cotterill lauds ‘magnificent’ Shrewsbury after point with Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Cotterill lauds ‘magnificent’ Shrewsbury after point with Portsmouth

By Press Association
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill hailed his side as “incredible” after Portsmouth salvaged a 1-1 draw (Simon Marper/PA)
Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill hailed his side as “incredible” after Portsmouth salvaged a 1-1 draw.

Striker Robert Street’s second-half goal looked to have helped the Shrews claim their first home win for a month.

Street headed the home side ahead eight minutes after the break with a clinical finish for only his third goal of the season.

But midfielder Marlon Pack’s 82nd-minute equaliser helped Pompey pick up a precious away point.

Having led it all went wrong for Cotterill’s team, who were forced to play the final phase of the game with a man short.

Tom Flanagan was needlessly sent off for a second yellow card four minutes from time, although a point ended an unwelcome run of four successive defeats.

Cotterill said: “I’m tired after watching that but it was an incredible effort from the boys, just incredible.

“We had 10 fit senior players going into today and the 11th one, Tom Flanagan, should have probably never had played.

“So huge credit to Tom and huge credit to the lads, I thought they were incredible.

“It was easy to give up before the game, when you look at it – and no disrespect to any of the young boys – but the young boys gave an incredible effort. I thought they were brilliant to a man.

“We had a really good chance after our goal to put the game to bed but their keeper had made a good save.

“And then we’ve probably made a couple of mistakes for the goal.

“But I thought my players were incredible, their effort was magnificent.

“I thought we’d done enough to win but that’s the trouble [when you don’t kill the game off].

“We’ve been short [of players] all season but that’s irrelevant. What we will do is enough for what is a huge point for the football club.

“I think they’ve been absolutely outstanding this week. You can be outstanding in the week but what you have to try and do is be outstanding on a Saturday.

“And my players didn’t give an inch against a really good team.”

Pompey boss John Mousinho admitted his side lacked a cutting edge up front.

He said: “It was disappointing on the whole. Not just the result but the performance in patches as well wasn’t quite up to scratch.

“Ultimately we probably came away with what we deserved.

“There was a lot of effort and endeavour, which was very similar to last week where the effort levels were there, but we just didn’t show enough quality in possession and in the final third to create enough chances.

“It’s disappointing because I know we’ve got the players on the pitch to do that, we’ve seen that over the last 10-12 weeks. We’ve shown we can create and score goals.

“But we didn’t take enough care in some of the positions we found ourselves in. Ultimately that cost us three points.

“The frustrating thing, which we’ll have to work on us as a coaching team, is that we didn’t come alive until we went 1-0 down.

“I know Shrewsbury dropped, that’s natural and that’s what teams do.

“But 11 v 11 I thought we were the more dominant side and looked more likely to score.

“We can’t just wait to go 1-0 down before we step up another couple of levels.

“Mentally it’s difficult to do but we can’t afford to do it. We’ve done that in a couple of away games this season.”

