We knew it was coming – Duncan Ferguson’s Forest Green go down

By Press Association
Duncan Ferguson’s side were relegated after a defeat by Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)
Duncan Ferguson's side were relegated after a defeat by Barnsley (Nick Potts/PA)

Forest Green boss Duncan Ferguson knew relegation was coming after Rovers’ demotion to League Two was finally confirmed following a 5-1 defeat to promotion-chasing Barnsley

Rovers’ first relegation since 1955 arrived after a 28th defeat in 42 games saw them crashing out of League One.

Ferguson, who was appointed in January, has only recorded one win since taking over from former boss Ian Burchnall, and the side have only won six games all season.

“I think we knew it was coming. You feel for the fans, the owner, we managed to get up, to get straight back down is disappointing, we know it’s been on the cards but we wanted to keep believing,” Ferguson said.

“If it’s not in your DNA to be aggressive, it’s very difficult.

“The players have got to be more aggressive in these duels, it’s not the size of the guy, it’s the fight that’s in him, and we haven’t got either at the moment.”

The Tykes opened their account in the eighth minute when Slobodan Tedic headed home a Luca Connell corner six yards out.

They doubled their lead via the aid of a deflection following a fine Adam Phillips volley that wrongfooted Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

The hosts’ inability to defend set-pieces was evident again before the break when former Rovers forward James Norwood flicked another Connell corner into the far corner.

Barnsley made it four after the break when Phillips’ penalty was saved by Doohan but the midfielder tapped the rebound home.

Rovers substitute Reece Brown netted his third goal of the season when he curled home a fine effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

The visitors added a fifth when Devante Cole bundled home a Jordan Williams cross.

Ferguson added: “The score is heavy; you’re looking at 5-1 saying they’ve had a right doing. When you break it down, it’s our Achilles heel of set-plays. Four goals from set-plays, that must be a world record.”

Barnsley remained fourth, four points off the automatic-promotion places.

Tykes boss Michael Duff said: “I thought we were ruthless, but there’s a weird feeling because you want more. There’s a tinge of disappointment because there’s more to come.

“We went for a bigger team because we thought we could get something from set-pieces, so to get two goals from corners in the first half was pleasing. We took care of business today.”

