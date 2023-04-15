Alex Reid’s early goal enough for Latics to sink struggling Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham climbed two places in the Vanarama National League table after a 1-0 victory over Maidenhead at Boundary Park.

Alex Reid fired the Latics into an early lead after just three minutes when he drilled the ball into the top corner.

The Magpies struggled to make an impact in search of an equaliser and could have fallen further behind in the second half when John Rooney went close with a free-kick.

It was a second consecutive victory for the Lactics, while Maidenhead have now gone five straight league games without a win.