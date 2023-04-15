Chris Wilder plans to ‘enjoy the weekend’ as Watford return to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Wilder plans to ‘enjoy the weekend’ as Watford return to winning ways

By Press Association
Chris Wilder was a happy man after Watford’s win (John Walton/PA)
Chris Wilder was a happy man after Watford’s win (John Walton/PA)

Chris Wilder joined in the collective sigh of relief around Vicarage Road after watching his Watford team enjoy fortune at both ends of the pitch in their 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

An own goal by Harry Cornick, turning in a Joao Pedro cross-shot, gave the hosts an early lead before City keeper Max O’Leary allowed a Pedro shot to squeeze through his legs.

Wilder said: “It’s a win on Saturday afternoon. We have waited a long time for one of them. We’ll enjoy our weekend.

“It was a tight game with more positives than negatives and it felt nice to get a win at home.

“We had a slice of luck when they hit the post and maybe for the first time since I’ve been here we rode our luck.

“I wanted us to get on the ball more after half-time. We were more positive in the second half against a young energetic side that made it difficult for us. I have a lot of respect for Nigel and the teams he puts out.”

Wilder refused to be drawn on whether Watford’s play-off hopes have been rekindled by the victory, with Hornets three points off the top six.

He added: “The difficulties of the Championship mean that we will have another tough game against Cardiff in midweek. They will have a lot to fight for, but we’ve got to find that consistency from one game to the next.

“I want to get another performance like that from the players. We can’t have inconsistencies from game to game

“What pleased me today was that the players have tried to win by doing the right things and playing in the structure that we created for them. But I’m not going to be jumping through hoops just because we’ve put two performances together.

“I haven’t seen the other results and I won’t be looking at the table until we put consistent performances together.”

City manager Nigel Pearson admitted fortune was not with his side after watching Nahki Wells strike the Watford woodwork twice in the second half.

Pearson said: “We played well. We created lots of opportunities. The problem is we couldn’t take them today.

“We made the keeper work. The keeper made some good saves, it just didn’t turn out the way we wanted but it wasn’t through a lack of effort. We played some patient football and some good football.

“I don’t have too many complaints today. We want the players to continue to play at full tilt until the end of the season, but the game is all about what you do in both boxes. The margins are very, very small in the Championship.

“Their first goal, poor Harry gets a clearance that ricochets off him. That’s life. I can’t really give you accurate thoughts about the second one but it looked to me like Max was unsighted. It was a vicious dipping shot.

“The timing of the second goal was unfortunate because it looked like they were tiring physically and that it looked like we were getting on top.”

Pearson is pleased with the progress made at Ashton Gate this season, with a comfortable mid-table finish now all but assured.

He said: “Most football fans are very knowledgeable in terms of what they see and we are trying to be as transparent as possible with the fan base.

“You won’t hear me bleating on about money and resources. We are all working very hard at the club to find a route to success.”

The former Watford manager also acknowledged the warm reception he was given by the Vicarage Road crowd prior to kick-off, having been sacked before his efforts to keep the club in the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 season were allowed to run their course.

Pearson said: “Whenever you leave a football club as a manager, it doesn’t feel as though it’s really nice, but I really enjoyed my time here.

“There are a lot of staff I still keep in touch with now and it was great to receive a warm welcome.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented