Carlos Corberan hails West Brom character after win over Stoke

By Press Association
Carlos Corberan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Carlos Corberan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Manager Carlos Corberan praised the character of his West Brom side as they came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1.

A second half Jayson Molumby double secured a first away victory in seven matches as the Baggies kept their play-off bid alive.

Jacob Brown handed the hosts a first-half lead as he headed home Morgan Fox’s pinpoint cross.

But an improved West Brom side returned from the interval with Molumby heading home the leveller.

And the Republic of Ireland international was in the right place at the right time to bundle in the winner late on.

“I am very proud of the mentality that the players showed today,” Corberan noted.

“When you are suffering; you either give up or you face up and overcome, and that’s what we did today.

“We showed the character that was necessary to win the three points.

“The difference between the first and second half was the determination; in the second half, we played with a lot of heart and put that on the pitch.

“The goals were goals of desire, passion and mentality and this is what we are and what we can do.

“These are the most important goals that we’ve scored so far this season.

“This win means a lot because we stop our momentum, that wasn’t the best one, and we showed a lot of character to face that adversity.

“We wanted to celebrate with the fans; they gave us a lot of support and it means a lot.

“We won the three points that I wanted to win today. What happened in the table is not important, I saw the right attitude in my players and I’m very pleased with this.

“It was key to end that away run, especially at half time when we were losing. Today, we kept believing and fighting until the end.”

Stoke, who surrendered the lead to lose for a second successive home game, also had Ben Pearson sent off in stoppage time.

A frustrated Alex Neil blasted referee Andy Woolmer’s performance as the fiery Midlands derby boiled over.

“The referee’s performance is as poor as I’ve seen at senior level,” the Stoke boss said.

“The way to gauge a referee’s performance is if you don’t really notice them, they’ve had a pretty good game.

“Today, he was like a pantomime villain for both teams, particularly for us and you could see that boil over.

“Our players played with anger and frustration due to some of the decisions as they felt they were hard done by.

“They didn’t play with a freedom or a focus on the game that they should have had, and that affected some of the performances.

“Getting Ben [Pearson] sent off is stupid for him and disappointing for us, but you can understand his frustration.

“If the referee got control of the game, I don’t think anybody would have any complaints. There was a lot of frustration and anger.

“It was a frustrating day, in more ways than one.

“It was disappointing; first half I thought we were very good and did all the things we wanted to do very well.

“But the goals we conceded were both really poor so it’s really disappointing.

“We’ve got to perform better and there were a few elements of our game that weren’t good enough in the second half.”

