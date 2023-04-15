Neil Warnock urging Huddersfield not to dwell on Swansea setback

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Huddersfield boss Neil Warnock says his side need to “dust ourselves down and get on with it” after seeing their bid for Championship safety dented by a 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

Town were looking to improve a run that had seen them claim three wins and two draws from their previous five games to move out of the relegation zone.

Another victory at Swansea.Com Stadium would have moved them four points clear of danger, but they ended up losing to a deflected Ryan Manning strike – a goal Warnock described as “soul destroying” after seeing his side fail to make the most of their first-half opportunities.

“We just have to dust ourselves down and get on with it,” said Warnock.

“We had a decent chance in the first half and I thought Swansea had run out of ideas until that goal went in off the chest of Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg).

“It was what we expected from Swansea and we knew we wouldn’t have much of the ball. But possession is pointless if you don’t do anything with it.

“If we had taken our chance it would have changed the game. The fans would have got agitated and they would have had to come out a bit more.

“You need a bit of luck in football and to lose to a deflected shot that was going miles wide is such a disappointment to us.

“Hoggy did well to try to block it, but to see it ricochet off his chest and go in like that is soul destroying.

“They have 80 per cent possession against everyone nearly, but I can’t remember too many saves our goalkeeper had to make. It is disappointing, but that’s how it is.”

Swansea boss Russell Martin was full of praise for the patience displayed by his players as they claimed a fourth win in five matches.

At times, Swansea enjoyed 81 per cent possession but had to wait until the 69th minute to make the breakthrough.

Martin said: “I’m really pleased with the players. Huddersfield were excellent with what they did and we knew they’d make it difficult, watching their previous games and the run they have been on.

“They probably had one really good moment in the game where the guy volleys over from a throw-in. It took a lot of concentration to make sure we didn’t give them too much.

“The patience we showed in the game – I think if we have a little bit more composure and calm in the first half, we could have more opportunities. But I love the fact the lads were relentless in the second half.

“It’s very difficult against a team who go man-to-man and leave very little space. It becomes about how hard you work in your position and there was loads of good stuff.

“In this sort of game, if you score early, it changes the way the game looks, but we weren’t able to do that. We said it half-time, we have to stay patient and show a bit more care with the ball, not get anxious.”