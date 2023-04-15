Actions of Grand National protestors branded ‘reckless’ by Aintree officials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Actions of Grand National protestors branded ‘reckless’ by Aintree officials

By Press Association
Protestors are removed by police at the Randox Grand National (Tim Goode/PA).
Protestors are removed by police at the Randox Grand National (Tim Goode/PA).

Officials at Aintree criticised the “reckless actions” of protestors after Merseyside Police arrested over 100 people after they attempted to gain entry to the track ahead of the Randox Grand National.

Dozens of activists climbed fences at Aintree, with at least two affixing themselves to a fence using glue and lock-on devices, climate and animal rights group Animal Rising said.

The protesters breached security fences as the National runners were in the parade ring, causing a delay of around 15 minutes to the feature event, which eventually got under way at 5.29pm.

Merseyside Police said a total of 118 people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and public nuisance offences, with Aintree praising the response of both police and security.

Protesters are detained by police at Aintree
Protesters are detained by police at Aintree (Tim Goode/PA)

Dickon White, who runs the track as North-West Regional Director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “There was a short delay to the start time for the Grand National, due to the reckless actions of a small number of individuals.

“The police and our security teams, who form part of a strong visible presence on course, dealt with the incident swiftly and decisively. The pre-race parade was cancelled as a result of the short delay.

“The Randox Grand National Festival sees thousands of people come to enjoy racing and a great atmosphere, with millions following on television, radio and online.

“While the actions of a small number of individuals were intended to disrupt the event, the safety and security of everyone on course will always be our number one priority.”

Over 100 protestors were arrested at Aintree
Over 100 protestors were arrested at Aintree (Tim Goode/PA)

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “Today, as you’ve seen, there’s been a significant protest in relation to the running of the Grand National.

“This began earlier this morning, there’s been a number of protests outside and then that resulted earlier on today at about 5pm with numerous people trying to incur onto the course, which we, in partnership with the event organisers, and members of the public as well, have managed in the main to stop and and ultimately the event took place – albeit with a slight delay.”

He said protesters tried to access the course from a number of points at the far side of the track.

He added: “The perimeter of the course is four to five kilometres long so you know, that is a significant resource required to try and cover every area of that.

“We put a proportionate policing plan in place and, by and large, we were able to stop the vast majority entering onto the course, a small number did get onto the course, but, very quickly, they were removed, again in partnership with the event organiser, private security and police officers and staff.”

Animal Rising activists protested outside Aintree
Animal Rising activists protested outside Aintree (Peter Byrne/PA)

Traffic was also blocked by protesters on the M57 motorway at around the same time as activists attempted to get on to the racecourse at Aintree.

North West Motorway Police said on Twitter: “We have a number of people sat on the M57 at junction 2 northbound – motorway is closed.”

National Highways said traffic was stopped in both directions on the motorway – between junctions one and two – shortly before 5.15pm, but by 6pm the southbound carriageway was reopened and northbound traffic was being diverted via a slip road.

There were delays of more than an hour on the road, which runs from the M62 to Aintree.

Pictures showed protesters wearing pink T-shirts on the carriageway.

Out of 39 runners, 17 horses finished the race with the Sandy Thomson-trained Hill Sixteen suffering a fatal fall at the first fence.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
Adam Alexander (left) was killed and had his body hidden by Thomas Pryde (right).
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Derek Rutherford.
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Undated Handout Photo of sweet rice doughnuts recipe from Rice Table by Su Scott (Quadrille, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Toby Scott. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Recipe Doughnuts.
Sweet treats: These crowd-pleasing sweet rice doughnuts will curb your sugar cravings
Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented