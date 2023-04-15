Blackburn frustrated by Hull stalemate despite returning to play-off places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blackburn frustrated by Hull stalemate despite returning to play-off places

By Press Association
Blackburn and Hull shared the points from a goalless draw (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Blackburn and Hull shared the points from a goalless draw (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Blackburn moved back into the Sky Bet Championship play-off places but were left frustrated after a goalless draw with Hull.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men were looking to strike a decisive blow in the race for the top six after wins for five rivals earlier in the day but could not find a way past the Tigers.

They started well enough and their pressure should have led to a half-time lead but Tyrhys Dolan slotted wide a gilt-edged chance. Roared on by 1,400 away fans, Hull shaded the second half and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh also missed the target when well placed as the visitors looked to cash in on their ragged hosts.

A grandstand finish evaded Blackburn, whose best chance came in stoppage time when Sorba Thomas struck the side netting but they are now winless in four and although they are a point clear in sixth, it felt like a missed opportunity and now sets up a potentially season-defining game on Wednesday with seventh-placed Coventry.

Hull will be hugely encouraged by this performance following recent efforts against other play-off chasing teams as they made it five without defeat.

Sam Gallagher was recalled to make his 150th start for Rovers while teenager Harry Leonard made his Hull debut.

Blackburn started confidently and after Ozan Tufan dragged a shot wide, they carved Hull open but Joe Rankin-Costello blasted over from the edge of the area after beating the visitors’ press.

Hull almost profited from a loose Dominic Hyam pass midway through the half but Aynsley Pears shovelled Regan Slater’s 20-yard effort behind.

Dolan should have put Rovers ahead in the 33rd minute when Ben Brereton Diaz’s pass found him 12 yards out but he somehow shot wide with just Karl Darlow to beat.

Tyler Morton saw a powerful strike deflected over just before the break but afterwards, Hull were much improved and almost scored immediately after the kick-off but Slater dragged a shot wide.

They should have gone ahead seven minutes later when Jean Seri’s incisive ball found Sayyadmanesh, who outmuscled Harry Pickering six yards out but sent his shot agonisingly wide of the far post.

Sammie Szmodics hammered wide as Blackburn looked to up the tempo but at the other end, Hull went close again as Adama Traore sent a curling effort just wide of the left post.

Despite a ragged second half, Blackburn stretched Hull and only a wonderful tackle from Callum Elder prevented Brereton Diaz from getting a shot away.

The Tigers almost profited from a late counter-attack as Rovers pushed for a winner but Slater lashed harmlessly over when well placed.

A late Adam Wharton cross evaded everybody and in stoppage time, Thomas lashed into the side netting from a tight angle.

