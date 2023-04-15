West Ham boss David Moyes targets win against ‘top team’ in battle to beat drop

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Moyes admits West Ham need to claim a big scalp during the run-in as they battle to avoid relegation.

The Hammers’ home form has kept them afloat this season, but the next three visitors to the London Stadium are Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, before a potentially make-or-break visit from Leeds on the penultimate weekend.

West Ham have won just twice on the road this season, the second victory coming last weekend at Fulham, and have collected just two points from the teams currently in the top five.

It is a far cry from last term when they picked up statement wins over Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as knocking both Manchester clubs out of the Carabao Cup.

Asked if they were due a win against a big club, Hammers boss Moyes said: “Yeah, I think maybe we are.

“The games against Arsenal have been pretty good games, pretty tight some of them. I think we’ve had some pretty good games against them.

“So yeah, we are probably somewhere along the line looking to win one of the big games at home. We’ve got a couple of big games to come this season, so trying to win one of them will be important.

“We want to be competitive against the top teams and I think last year we did a really good job. We didn’t win all the games, but we pushed them really hard.

“We beat Liverpool at home, we had some big results. So the idea is to do that in the remaining games. We’ve got some big teams coming to the London Stadium in the next month or two.”

On Sunday Moyes will come up against Mikel Arteta, a former player of his at Everton, who has turned Arsenal from also-rans into title challengers.

“I think Arsenal have come through periods when they’ve been in some difficulty, but they’ve stuck at it, got on with it, and I think they’ve done a really good job,” added Moyes.

“They’re fighting to be champions of the Premier League, which is some achievement. If people had said they were challenging to be in the Champions League I think they would still have said that was some achievement.

“But to be challenging to be Premier League winners shows how well they’re doing. Everybody sees them. I think we’re all well aware of how good a side they are.”