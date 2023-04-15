West Ham boss David Moyes targets win against ‘top team’ in battle to beat drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

West Ham boss David Moyes targets win against ‘top team’ in battle to beat drop

By Press Association
David Moyes’ West Ham take on Arsenal on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA).
David Moyes’ West Ham take on Arsenal on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA).

David Moyes admits West Ham need to claim a big scalp during the run-in as they battle to avoid relegation.

The Hammers’ home form has kept them afloat this season, but the next three visitors to the London Stadium are Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United, before a potentially make-or-break visit from Leeds on the penultimate weekend.

West Ham have won just twice on the road this season, the second victory coming last weekend at Fulham, and have collected just two points from the teams currently in the top five.

It is a far cry from last term when they picked up statement wins over Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as knocking both Manchester clubs out of the Carabao Cup.

Asked if they were due a win against a big club, Hammers boss Moyes said: “Yeah, I think maybe we are.

“The games against Arsenal have been pretty good games, pretty tight some of them. I think we’ve had some pretty good games against them.

“So yeah, we are probably somewhere along the line looking to win one of the big games at home. We’ve got a couple of big games to come this season, so trying to win one of them will be important.

“We want to be competitive against the top teams and I think last year we did a really good job. We didn’t win all the games, but we pushed them really hard.

“We beat Liverpool at home, we had some big results. So the idea is to do that in the remaining games. We’ve got some big teams coming to the London Stadium in the next month or two.”

On Sunday Moyes will come up against Mikel Arteta, a former player of his at Everton, who has turned Arsenal from also-rans into title challengers.

“I think Arsenal have come through periods when they’ve been in some difficulty, but they’ve stuck at it, got on with it, and I think they’ve done a really good job,” added Moyes.

“They’re fighting to be champions of the Premier League, which is some achievement. If people had said they were challenging to be in the Champions League I think they would still have said that was some achievement.

“But to be challenging to be Premier League winners shows how well they’re doing. Everybody sees them. I think we’re all well aware of how good a side they are.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

Dick Campbell was happy with his sdie's draw at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell hopes Arbroath can reach dry land of Championship safety after wet weekend…
Callum Davidson at full-time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson shares fans' frustration after defeat to Livingston
Iam Murray has spoken to potential investors at Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray holds 'positive talks' with investors as he discusses his…
Having a ball: Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hails 'pivotal' role of assistant as players take full advantage…
Bottoms up: Kyle Benedictus enjoys the league win. Image: SNS.
WATCH: Dunfermline skipper Kyle Benedictus 'buzzing' after Pars seal League One title
Emergency crews were battling a fire at Frances Industrial Estate in Dysart. Image: David Wardle.
Thick black smoke billowing over Kirkcaldy from fire at industrial estate
Kwame Thomas celebrates his two goals. Image: SNS
Gary Bowyer hails 'terrific' Kwame Thomas as Dundee supersub inspires comeback for Championship leaders
Jockey Derek Fox and trainer Lucinda Russell after winning the Grand National at Aintree. Image: David Davies/PA Wire.
Kinross-shire favourite Corach Rambler wins the Grand National
Delirious United stars. Image: SNS
Motherwell v Dundee United verdict: Key moments, star man and player ratings as stunning…
Kwame Thomas netted twice for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee verdict: Key moments and player ratings as double goal hero Kwame Thomas rescues…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented