Mikel Arteta challenges his Arsenal players to become serial winners

By Press Association
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his players to become serial winners (John Walton/PA).
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants his players to become serial winners (John Walton/PA).

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told his Premier League title-chasing stars they need to win silverware to be considered among the world’s best players.

The Gunners head to West Ham on Sunday sitting top of the table as they aim for a first league title in 19 years.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard have shone for Arteta’s side this season as they have gone from unlikely leaders to bonafide challengers to Manchester City’s crown.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been in fine form for Arsenal.
The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been in fine form for Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA).

But the Spaniard bristled at suggestions his attacking players are currently a match for the most potent forwards in Europe.

“No, you have to win a lot,” he replied when it was put to him that some of this squad are the equals of some of their peers.

“They know that, they know to be at that level they have to win. And after winning you have to win again.

“After winning again, you have to win again and again and again. That’s it. That’s what these guys have been doing for such a long time.”

Arteta won two Premier League titles while working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City and has led Arsenal to an FA Cup success.

He was also key to Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership in 2003, scoring a late penalty on the final day of the season to take the title on goal difference.

“When it went in, great,” he said when asked how it felt.

“Before that I didn’t really know what was happening. I just had the chance to take it and it went well. But that’s the risks and rewards when you make big decisions in important moments and that is the most beautiful thing in a football club to have the opportunity actually to win things.

Mikel Arteta's late penalty helped Rangers to win the Scottish title on goal difference
Mikel Arteta's late penalty helped Rangers to win the Scottish title on goal difference (Andrew Milligna/PA)

“That should bring excitement, that has to bring you alive because it’s there and ‘now I want it’. And it’s now how much you want it.

Asked if his Arsenal players will show the same coolness in the title race this season, he added: “They are much better than me.

“I am convinced they would shoot better. Because I have full trust in them and they have given me every reason to believe that they are ready to do that and that when an opportunity comes they are going to take it.”

