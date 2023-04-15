Jon Dahl Tomasson bemoans lack of cutting edge as Blackburn draw with Hull

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jon Dahl Tomasson felt Blackburn’s finishing lacked quality after they could only draw 0-0 with Hull in the Sky Bet Championship.

Sixth-placed Rovers could have gone three points clear of seventh-placed Coventry with a win but their nerves were palpable throughout the evening as they found Hull an obdurate opposition.

The Blackburn head coach’s verdict was typified by Tyrhys Dolan’s glaring first-half miss when he shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Hull improved after the break and both Regan Slater and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh missed excellent chances within minutes of the restart and although Blackburn applied late pressure, peppering the Tigers’ area, they could not make a telling touch.

They have opened up a one-point gap on seventh place despite failing to find the net for a third game in four.

Tomasson felt the decision making in the final third could have been better, but was quick to highlight the importance of the point.

He said: “It was not the result we wanted. Not at all. I think if you look at the game, I think we did enough to win it.

“We were losing quality in finishing, taking too many touches instead of shooting on goal, and decision-making in the last third. At the other hand, a point at this stage can be extremely important in the long run. We shouldn’t forget that.

“I don’t think our performance was at the same level like against Huddersfield. But I think we did enough to win it, but of course we were lacking quality in finishing and decision-making.

“That’s the difference. That’s why it’s a draw and not a win today.

“I don’t think they had a lot of opportunities, the opponent.

“So disappointed with the draw but at this stage, each point can be important.

“Five games to go, still in the play-offs. I think if you asked that at the beginning of the season, everybody would have taken that. Everybody, after two good runs in the cups as well.”

Hull were well worth their point and are unbeaten in their last three games, all against play-off contenders.

When asked what the most pleasing aspect of the performance was, Hull head coach Liam Rosenior pinpointed his side’s bravery.

He said: “Bravery to block shots, bravery to defend, bravery to play out from the back when they are pressing us.

“Some of our football from Karl (Darlow) cut right through them. They’re pressing Karl, he’s staying calm, playing through the press.

“That’s what I want and the more we do, the better we’ll get at it. So, the word for tonight was just bravery.

“I thought we were excellent against a very good team. I’ve said before, I want to play our way. I thought it was two really good footballing teams going at it.

“It wasn’t a 0-0 game. I thought either side could have won the game but I really enjoyed watching that.

“Jon’s done a great job with a really young team, playing in a certain way and we’re getting there.

“We were fearless today. Young Harry Vaughan epitomised that with his performance and there was a lot of really positive things to come out of tonight.”