Kieran Trippier keen to look ahead and not dwell on Magpies’ loss at Aston Villa

By Press Association
Kieran Trippier does not want to dwell on defeat at Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kieran Trippier does not want to dwell on defeat at Aston Villa (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Kieran Trippier says Newcastle have to forget about Saturday’s drubbing at Aston Villa and focus on next week’s crunch clash with Tottenham.

The Magpies went down to their heaviest defeat of the season in a 3-0 loss at Villa Park, where they were uncharacteristically poor.

It was a blow to their Champions League qualification hopes but Spurs did not punish them, losing 3-2 at home to Bournemouth.

That sets up a huge clash at St James’ Park next Sunday, where a Newcastle win would put them six points ahead of their north London opponents with a game in hand.

“I don’t think we were right from minute one,” Trippier told the club’s official website.

“They played very well, to be fair to them. But it was one of those days where it didn’t go well for us.

“We have to dust ourselves down and forget about this result to move on to a massive game next week.

“In any game it is frustrating to concede. All three goals were avoidable. they were on the front foot and from minute one, it wasn’t right.

“They played very well and deserved all three points.

“It’s always difficult when you concede again. But we have to forget about this result. They wanted it more – and that’s strange with how we have performed all season – but we have to get back on top.”

Villa’s win, their eighth from nine games, has catapulted them into the Champions League race as well, though boss Unai Emery was quick to play down their chances.

Ollie Watkins has been the driving force of their good form with 11 goals in 12 games but left-back Alex Moreno has also played an important role. He grabbed an assist for Watkins’ first goal and also created two good chances where Watkins and Jacob Ramsey hit the woodwork.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest – Premier League – Villa Park
Alex Moreno caught the eye for Aston Villa (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Spaniard was a January arrival from Real Betis and is beginning to show his quality and Emery said: “Alex Moreno is improving and adapting very well.

“He was struggling to begin with because the adaptation is hard.

“I remember his first match against Leeds when (Lucas) Digne was injured after 10 minutes.

“Moreno struggled a little bit but progressively his adaptation has been very quick. His performances are at the same level as Digne’s now.

“His best quality is his speed. In the attacking third, he’s getting there in the box and finding not only crosses but passes as well. It’s very good.

“I knew his qualities before in Spain. Now with Lucas Digne, both are trying to play with the idea we are creating.

“I like sometimes that one side we use more, like the left-back, pushing higher more than the right-back.”

