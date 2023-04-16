Chris Ashton becomes first player to score 100 Premiership tries in Tigers rout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chris Ashton becomes first player to score 100 Premiership tries in Tigers rout

By Press Association
Chris Ashton became the first player to score 100 Premiership tries (Nigel French/PA)
Chris Ashton became the first player to score 100 Premiership tries (Nigel French/PA)

Leicester wing Chris Ashton scored a hat-trick en route to becoming the first player to record 100 Premiership tries as Exeter’s play-off hopes evaporated on an afternoon of high drama at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

Exeter were making a decent fist of trying to end their worst-ever away run in the Premiership until their wing Olly Woodburn was harshly red-carded just after half-time.

Leicester were leading 22-12 at that point but they took full advantage of the dismissal to storm their way to an emphatic 62-19 victory – their sixth consecutive league win.

As well as hat-trick hero Ashton, Matt Scott scored two tries for Tigers with Dan Kelly, Jack van Poortvliet and George Martin also touching down. There was also a contentious penalty try award with Handre Pollard kicking a penalty and four conversions. Jimmy Gopperth added two conversions.

Sam Simmonds, Stuart Hogg and Rus Tuima scored Exeter’s tries with Joe Simmonds and Harvey Skinner each slotting over a conversion.

Leicester were forced into an early change when prop James Cronin left the field in discomfort to be replaced by Tom West.

However, they immediately overcame that setback to take the lead as Pollard made a clean break from halfway before chipping ahead for Kelly to collect and score.

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
Olly Woodburn was sent off for Exeter (Nigel French/PA)

It was then Exeter’s turn to suffer an injury blow when centre Solomone Kata hobbled off to be replaced by Rory O’Loughlin.

Exeter’s miserable start continued when they conceded a second try. From a ruck on their 22 an alert Van Poortvliet saw space on the blindside to feed Ashton, who kicked ahead for his team-mate to regain possession and score.

Exeter needed a swift response and got one thanks to a solo effort from Sam Simmonds. The number eight ran a superb line to collect a pass from scrum-half Will Becconsall before evading three defenders to crash over.

The score enabled Simmonds to equal Neil Back’s record of 59 tries for a Premiership forward and it was the catalyst for the Chiefs to dominate the early stages of the second quarter.

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
Chris Ashton scored a hat-trick en route to making Premiership history (Nigel French/PA)

However, they could not capitalise and it was Leicester who struck next when Pollard kicked a simple penalty after Woodburn had been yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.

Pollard was also responsible for the next score, albeit unintentionally, when his ill-judged cross-field kick was intercepted by Exeter centre Sean O’Brien ahead of intended target Anthony Watson.

O’Brien was supported by Becconsall and Sam Simmonds to give Hogg a simple run-in.

Exeter soon suffered another blow, though, when O’Loughlin became the second Chiefs player to be carded for a deliberate knock-on and Tigers took immediate advantage, Ashton collecting Watson’s kick for his 99th Premiership try and leaving his side with a 22-12 half-time lead.

Within three minutes of the restart, Leicester were awarded a controversial penalty try and with it picked up their bonus point.

A superb burst from Jacob Wiese looked to have led to the history-making 100th try for Ashton but TMO replays showed that Woodburn had dived on top of the grounded Tigers wing after he had been tackled by Hogg.

The referee ruled Ashton’s foot had been in touch so, rather than an historic score for the former England international, a penalty try was harshly given for Woodburn’s offence, with the Chiefs wing subsequently sent off for a second yellow card.

However, Ashton was not to be denied as moments later he achieved his century before Ben Youngs appeared from the bench to become the 37th player to reach 300 appearances for the club.

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium
Olly Woodburn was dismissed for this challenge on Chris Ashton as Leicester were awarded a penalty try (Nigel French/PA)

Chiefs were completely shellshocked so it came as no surprise when Martin and Scott added further tries for the hosts before Ashton completed his hat-trick to take Tigers past 50 points.

There was still time for Scott to score his second try and Leicester’s ninth before Tuima ended proceedings with a consolation for Exeter, who suffered a seventh successive away defeat in the Premiership.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The man was found on the B961 between Monikie and Newbigging.
Man found seriously injured after coming off bike in Angus
2
The scene of the viral video at Ancrum Court. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee multi goes viral after rap video starring local teens and two dogs
5
3
The Co-op in Kirriemuir.
Police seal off Co-op store in Kirriemuir after break-in
4
Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart ‘raid’
5
Paul Russell has volunteered for the Tayside mountain rescue service for 15 years.
Meet the Dundee pub landlord who helps rescue people from Tayside’s hills
6
Angus Robertson leaflet
Angus Robertson accused of ‘misleading’ voters over election leaflet claims
7
King Street, Dundee.
Cyclist injured after collision with car in busy Dundee street
8
Neil Doncaster said the play-offs are 'always something to look forward to'.
SPFL confirms times, dates and 10 live TV games for upcoming promotion and relegation…
9
This impressive house in Keltybridge is on sale for £700k. Image: Maloco
Stunning £700k three-storey luxury architect designed home in Fife village has electric lift inside
10
Starks Park.
Raith regime change imminent as outgoing Kelty trio set for major roles in Rovers…

More from The Courier

One of the owners Thomas Kendall celebrates with Lucinda Russell and stable girl Lauren Walsh with the trophy alongside the winning horse Coach Rambler after it returned home to the Lucinda Russells Stables in Milnathort.
Best pictures as Grand National winner Corach Rambler returns to Perthshire
Lewis McCann douses Matty Todd in Champagne. Image: SNS.
VIDEO: Matty Todd on 'crazy' celebrations with Dunfermline fans after Pars seal League One…
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
Steven MacLean, Tommy Wright and Mark Fotheringham. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
Next St Johnstone manager: The returning hero, Callum Davidson's No2 and leftfield candidate with…
Grand National winner Corach Rambler greeted by hundreds of well-wishers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Corach Rambler given hero's welcome home to Kinross-shire after Grand National triumph
Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drivers' misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks
Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys a rendition of his song from the Pars fans. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler accuses Dunfermline boss of deliberately making him do solo lap of honour
Niskanen celebrates a long-awaited strike. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Pure catharsis for 'a legend of a man' after…
Kwame Thomas celebrates after scoring for Dundee in the draw with Morton. Image: David Young / Shutterstock.
Dundee: 4 talking points as late comeback keeps the Dark Blues Championship title dream…
From left: Dunfermline's Sam Fisher; James McPake; Craig Wighton and Nikolay Todorov; and Matty Todd. Images: Craig Brown.
Champions: 6 matches that won Dunfermline the League One title

Editor's Picks

Most Commented