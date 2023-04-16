Chelsea’s struggles are not due to a lack of hunger, says Frank Lampard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea’s struggles are not due to a lack of hunger, says Frank Lampard

By Press Association
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his players are keen to turn around their poor form (PA)
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says his players are keen to turn around their poor form (PA)

Frank Lampard insisted a lack of hunger is not a part of Chelsea’s problem after they slumped to a third defeat in a row against Brighton, repeating his concern that a lack of training time is standing in the way of the team’s recovery.

Chelsea’s schedule has meant Lampard has had limited opportunity to work with his players at Cobham since being appointed last week, with matches and European travel meaning he has largely been restricted to light training and conversations with the squad.

The 2-1 home loss to Roberto De Zerbi’s side was as comprehensive as any the team have suffered on their recent poor run, with a clear gulf in cohesion and attacking threat as Brighton moved 10 points clear of their hosts.

Conor Gallagher gave Lampard’s side the lead in the first half – ending their run of four games without a goal – but the visitors hit back through Danny Welbeck before half-time then won it with a screamer from teenage substitute Julio Enciso.

“We need to be more difficult to play against (at home),” said Lampard, whose side have not won any of their last four matches at Stamford Bridge.

“That step will bring ‘now we start to feel more confident’. You talk about confidence at the minute, I don’t think confidence is the thing. I think it’s the work to build confidence. Because there is talent in that squad.

“At the minute there have been more conversations and meetings than training pitch stuff. We haven’t had the time. Training pitch stuff is all walk-through, a pretty low level because of the legs. Talking individually to the players.

Julio Enciso
Julio Enciso scored a brilliant 30-yard goal to help Brighton beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

“When we get a chance to work, I think the team needs some physical work. We need that, it’s important for us. At this level, we have to be right on the limit. I’m not sure we’re on the limit now. That can be a bit of a capacity thing.”

Lampard made six changes to the side that lost 2-0 to Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday, with Joao Felix, Reece James and Mateo Kovacic significant absences. All three came off the bench in the second half at 1-1 as the interim manager looked to turn the tide of Brighton’s dominance.

That meant opportunity for players who have struggled to force their way into the side lately, including goalscorer Gallagher and winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who set up the goal and gave one of the best performances of his short Chelsea career.

It was not enough to alter the team’s fortunes, but Lampard pointed towards confidence rather than a lack of hunger as the principal stumbling block.

“I think (talking about) hunger is really questionable,” said Lampard. “When some players are lacking confidence, it can really be visualised as a hunger thing.

“But sometimes if you’re a yard short, then you’re a yard short. If you’re receiving the ball and you’re not confident, you take your first touch backwards. That can sometimes look like a hunger thing. I don’t feel that.

“I will back the players absolutely that they’re hungry to be successful as Chelsea players. At the minute we’ve got to find all the things that get you to that.

“With Brighton, it’s been a long process of work, good work that’s got them to that place. Brighton, two or three years ago when I was here and they came to the Bridge, it was a completely different game. Where we are now, we just have to work. But I don’t see the hunger (problem).”

