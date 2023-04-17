Ange Postecoglou hails readiness of Celtic newcomers in Kilmarnock victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou praised the readiness of the players he drafted in for Sunday’s emphatic win over Kilmarnock.

Postecoglou made three changes following victory over Rangers and the introduction of Yuki Kobayashi, Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic prompted no disruption on the performance as Celtic romped to a four-goal lead inside 27 minutes.

Speaking after a 4-1 victory restored Celtic’s 12-point lead in the cinch Premiership, Postecoglou said: “It’s been a different kind of period for us with one game a week. I’ve got a squad that’s robust enough to take two games a week.

“We’ve got to fill those gaps working really hard at training. The boys have done that. Training is very, very competitive.

“The guys coming in were ready to go even though we’ve not had the games.”

Postecoglou also made a half-time change as South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu got the chance to impress watching international manager Jurgen Klinsmann.

“Obviously Jurgen was here, which was great, we gave him half a game, but that’s not the only reason,” the Celtic manager said.

“We want to get him game time because we think he will be a really good footballer for us.

“Again, it’s a tricky period with no midweek games when there would normally be some rotation. In every game he’s made an impact.

“It was a tough game for him, because the second half got more disjointed. It was a physical battle, which he’s always up for.

“He got in a couple of great areas and was really unlucky not to score. It was a great move, the one he just missed.

“He is improving all the time, he wants to improve all the time. He’s hungry to be a top footballer and he will get more chances.”

Postecoglou also brought on two teenagers in Rocco Vata and debutant Ben Summers.

“Ben and Rocco, and Bosun Lawal, have trained with us for quite a while,” he said.

“It’s about earning their opportunities. We have people out and Rocco came on and did a good job.

“Ben has been really good in training, we’re really happy with his growth. He’s not a winger but just getting his game time is a reward because he has earnt it.”