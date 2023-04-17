On this day in 2016: Steve Davis retires from snooker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2016: Steve Davis retires from snooker

By Press Association
Steve Davis bowed out from professional snooker in 2016 (Richard Sellers/PA).
Steve Davis bowed out from professional snooker in 2016 (Richard Sellers/PA).

Six-time world champion Steve Davis announced his retirement from snooker on this day in 2016.

Davis walked away from the sport at the age of 58 having lost in the first World Championship qualifying round, confirming in his own mind that the time had come to call time on an outstanding career.

After 38 years as a professional, 28 ranking titles, three Masters crowns, 355 century breaks one unforgettable black-ball final against Dennis Taylor, he was ready to go.

And despite his inability to make a swansong appearance in the televised stages at the Crucible, Davis was invited back to make one final appearance in front an adoring crowd, who marked the occasion with a standing ovation.

Steve Davis v Joe Johnson – World Snooker Championship – Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Steve Davis ruled the Crucible in the 1980s (PA)

Davis, guided by his father Bill and manager Barry Hearn, was a dominant figure in Sheffield throughout the 1980s, winning the world title in 1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 and 1989.

He was knocked off his perch by rising star Stephen Hendry, light-heartedly declaring that the Scot “came along and nicked all my sweets”.

Davis’ departure was tinged with sadness, coming fresh from the death of his father, but there was little doubt in his mind that he had done the right thing having seen his competitive edge fade.

“I don’t want to play any more, it’s too hard,” he said.

“There were matches that by the time I’d got in the car I’d already forgotten about them. Back in the day you’d have gone home and been furious for two or three days later and you didn’t calm down. I noticed that it didn’t matter as much.”

Snooker – Betfred.com World Snooker Championships – Day Thirteen – The Crucible Theatre
Steve Davis, wearing a fake ginger wig, enters the playing area prior to his exhibition match recreating his 1985 final against Dennis Taylor (PA)

“It came to my mind that perhaps it was the right time to stop. The last couple of years have been tough because you don’t get much success and I was definitely doing it for my father then.”

There was nowhere more fitting for him to take his leave than the theatre that brought him his finest hours.

“I’ve had moments at the Crucible where it’s been the most wonderful place and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” he said.

Davis continues to play exhibition matches, including a recreation of his dramatic final frame against Taylor last year, and works as a commentator for the BBC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Steve Davis bowed out from professional snooker in 2016 (Richard Sellers/PA).
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented