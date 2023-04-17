Football rumours: Jude Bellingham could remain in Germany

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What the papers say

England midfielder Jude Bellingham could stay at Borussia Dortmund if the right deal does not come for the teenager to return to England, preferring to re-assess his future in 2024 rather than make a rushed move, according to the Times.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler believes the Reds’ decision to not spend their “entire transfer budget” on Bellingham is a good one as his signing would not solve the club’s midfield issues, he writes in the Mirror.

Chelsea could be a step closer to a new manager following the sacking of Graham Potter in early April, with the club meeting with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann, according to the Times.

Manchester United have been linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton, PA)

Manchester United’s search for a forward has stretched to Naples with Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen linked to the club, but the 24-year-old Napoli star is reportedly happy in Italy, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Social media round-up

Xavi gives take on Gavi's future as Chelsea eye bargain for wonderkidhttps://t.co/UfFuhW7JX0 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 16, 2023

Nottingham Forest targeting Patrick Vieira as new boss if Steve Cooper is sacked https://t.co/Wm8rRR8jWN — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 16, 2023

Players to watch

Dusan Vlahovic: Premier League leaders Arsenal are keen to boost their forward stocks by targeting the 23-year-old Juventus striker, according to Football Insider.

Gavi: Spanish publication AS says the 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder could be the bargaining tool for former Spain boss Luis Enrique to land the top job at Chelsea as Enrique could help the Blues sign the young star.

Spain’s Gavi has been linked to Chelsea. (Nick Potts, PA)