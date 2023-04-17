Fitness, form and French Open – issues facing tennis stars ahead of busy summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fitness, form and French Open – issues facing tennis stars ahead of busy summer

By Press Association
Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Jack Draper will all be hoping for good years (PA)
Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Jack Draper will all be hoping for good years (PA)

The tennis season is ramping up ahead of its busy summer schedule.

The world’s best players have hit the European clay building up to the French Open at the end of May, with Wimbledon beginning on July 3.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the current tennis picture.

How is 2023 shaping up for British players?

A mixed picture so far. Cameron Norrie takes top marks after an impressive start to the season, including winning his second biggest title in Rio, but needs to get over a current dip. Emma Raducanu showed her best form since winning the US Open in 2021 by reaching round four in Indian Wells, while Andy Murray produced heroics at the Australian Open but remains inconsistent.

How’s Raducanu’s fitness?

Emma Raducanu at the Miami Open
Emma Raducanu has shown some encouraging signs (Jim Rassol/AP)

After a stop-start beginning to the season with an ankle injury and more concerns over the wrist issue that ended her 2022 campaign prematurely, the last month or so has been more encouraging. Raducanu beat two highly-ranked players in Indian Wells and will begin her clay-court season in Stuttgart this week. Her schedule remains fairly light but the 20-year-old looks noticeably stronger and the priority above anything else must be to stay on court.

What about Jack Draper?

Britain’s other rising young star has also struggled with ongoing niggles, the latest of which is an abdominal injury that ended his Indian Wells campaign after victories over compatriots Murray and Dan Evans. There is no doubt about Draper’s potential but his physical frailty is frustrating. Draw and fitness permitting, the powerful 21-year-old could do serious damage at Wimbledon.

And the rest?

Great Britain's Harriet Dart during the Billie Jean King Cup defeat by France
Great Britain’s Harriet Dart during the Billie Jean King Cup defeat by France (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Little to get excited about. Raducanu is the only British woman in the top 100, with Harriet Dart so far unable to build on her progress in 2022. Dart and Katie Boulter performed admirably in the weekend’s Billie Jean King Cup defeat by France but must find the same level on a week-to-week basis. Jodie Burrage is close to breaking into the top 100 for the first time, while Liam Broady is again on an upward trend in the men’s game. At a junior level there are some encouraging signs after a barren spell but strength in depth remains the biggest challenge.

Will Andy Murray play at the French Open?

Andy Murray at the Miami Open
Andy Murray is considering his calendar (Jim Rassol/AP)

Probably. Murray has largely skipped clay since his hip problems began in 2017 but had planned a full schedule this spring. A heavy loss to Alex De Minaur in Monte Carlo last week left the soon-to-be 36-year-old questioning the wisdom of that but he would otherwise have to sit out competition until June and would miss the chance to improve his ranking and potentially gain a seeding for Wimbledon. Peaking for SW19 is Murray’s main goal.

How does the overall tennis picture look?

Novak Djokovic is back on top of the rankings and remains very much the man to beat despite a disrupted schedule and a possible elbow problem, while Rafael Nadal is battling just to be fit for a tilt at a 15th French Open singles title because of the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open. Young pretender Carlos Alcaraz has also had fitness issues this season, and both Roland Garros and Wimbledon could present big opportunities for what is a young top 10. Iga Swiatek remains on top of the women’s game but has a huge amount of points to defend on clay, and Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina have set the standard so far this season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Jack Draper will all be hoping for good years (PA)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented