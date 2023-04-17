Q&A: The key issues facing Tottenham with big decisions to be made this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Q&A: The key issues facing Tottenham with big decisions to be made this summer

By Press Association
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, chairman Daniel Levy and Harry Kane face pivotal summers (PA)
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris, chairman Daniel Levy and Harry Kane face pivotal summers (PA)

Tottenham’s underwhelming campaign took another turn for the worse on Saturday when Bournemouth inflicted a 10th Premier League defeat of the season.

Spurs are still be in the top-four race but with Newcastle, Manchester United and Liverpool to come before April ends, there is every chance they will drop out of the European qualification picture completely in the coming weeks.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what needs to happen at Tottenham this summer for the club and fanbase to be re-energised.

Who should be the next manager?

After three consecutive counter-attacking managers, Spurs supporters are desperate for the next man in charge to get the team taking care of the ball again. Tottenham’s DNA through the good and the bad times has always followed the traits of their great side from the 1960s, being on the front foot, dominating and scoring goals. Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and more recently Antonio Conte all tried to bring defensive solidarity to Spurs with their pragmatic approach and fans now want to see a return to a possession-based style. That is one of the key characteristics that chairman Daniel Levy must look for in the new boss in addition to being able to improve players.

How does the new boss rejuvenate the squad?

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke of a “painful” rebuild in 2019 and while Spurs have finally started that during the past couple of seasons, there are key areas that need attention in the squad. It feels like captain Hugo Lloris is coming to his endgame at Spurs and a new first-choice goalkeeper will have to be found in the summer transfer window. Whether they play in a back four or five, issues remain defensively and upgrades are required, especially at the heart of the rearguard. The third big area that needs to be addressed is the lack of a creative midfielder in the squad. A number 10 to connect midfield and attack will be high on the list of targets.

Who needs to be moved on?

Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele
Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele in action for Tottenham against Morecambe last year (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham have more than £200million worth of talent on loan and while Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie and Bryan Gil will hope to have futures at the club, it feels time to cut losses with big-money recruits Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. There are other players who have spent a long time at the club who could be moved on, like Harry Winks and Davinson Sanchez, who was booed by his own supporters during Saturday’s Bournemouth loss. An assessment on youngsters like Japhet Tanganga, Ryan Sessegnon and Troy Parrott will need to be made. The bloated squad needs to be trimmed to help create better harmony and togetherness.

Crunch time for Kane – will he stay or will he go?

The elephant in the room at Tottenham amid the chaos is Harry Kane’s future. He is fast approaching the final 12 months of his deal and is unlikely to sign new terms until a manager is in place. Discussions are likely to begin in the early part of the summer over another contract and there is three ways it can go. The ideal scenario for Spurs is Kane agrees to put pen to paper on a deal that would likely see him finish his career at his boyhood club. The alternatives are not favourable because one would be trying to claim the most amount of money for the England captain to help find his replacement while the other is to hold on to him for one last season before he departs on a free in 2024. Either way, a decision must be made.

