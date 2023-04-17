George Ford says Sale need ‘a finals mindset’ in bid to end 17-year title wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
George Ford says Sale need ‘a finals mindset’ in bid to end 17-year title wait

By Press Association
George Ford is a pivotal part of Sale’s Gallagher Premiership title push (David Davies/PA)
George Ford is a pivotal part of Sale's Gallagher Premiership title push (David Davies/PA)

George Ford has highlighted the importance of “a finals mindset” as Sale Sharks target a first Gallagher Premiership title for 17 years.

Sale confirmed their play-off place – the fourth time they have reached the knockout phase – by beating Bristol at Ashton Gate on Friday night.

And they will return to the west country on Saturday, when victory over Gloucester would secure home advantage, possibly against Ford’s former club and current Premiership champions Leicester next month.

Sale
Sale players celebrate after winning the 2006 Premiership title (David Davies/PA)

Sale were last crowned kings of England in 2006, when players like Jason Robinson, Charlie Hodgson, Mark Cueto and Sebastien Chabal ran the show.

But they had to wait 15 years before reaching the semi-finals again, with their hopes of silverware on that occasion being ended by Exeter.

Ford proved an influential figure in Leicester’s title-winning squad last term, and after the England international fly-half’s Sale Premiership debut was delayed until February while he recovered from a ruptured Achilles, the 30-year-old has eased into his role of playmaker and tactical general.

“We are not going to stand here and talk about winning (the title), but when you put yourself in a position the whole point is to go on and do it,” Ford said.

“If we keep taking steps forward going into that semi-final, hopefully anything can happen when it comes to the semis and hopefully the final.

“We have got to keep the mindset of trying to get better and putting ourselves in that position.

“It is about getting into a finals mindset. We want to exert pressure on teams and come away with points.

“If you change the scoreboard, sometimes you change the way the opposition play. Opportunities come off the back of that.

George Ford
George Ford's 21-point haul helped Sale overcome Premiership rivals Bristol (Steve Paston/PA)

“Sale have always been known for being a physical team. They love that side of the game. Our job is to put them in the right areas to do it.

“If we can get in that sweet-spot, hopefully we will be a difficult team to beat.

“We haven’t been in the best of form recently, but I think there’s been a difference in the last two weeks in the way we have looked at and spoken about our game and, more importantly, taken action to improve it.

“We had to be pretty honest with each other because we want to take a step forward at this time of the year. We don’t just want to hang in there.”

Ford’s all-round excellence will be an essential ingredient for Sale during the Premiership run-in and play-offs.

His 21-point haul against Bristol underpinned a dominant display as the Sharks sailed through a tricky assignment.

Sale rugby director Alex Sanderson said: “He (Ford) is one of the few who has won titles and understand what a championship attitude and mindset is.

“We’ve leant into him, Manu (Tuilagi), Jonny Hill, Tom O’Flaherty and their understanding of it, pull together the best parts of the information and use it for ourselves.”

