Hossein Vafaei tells Ronnie O’Sullivan to ‘play like a man’ in Crucible clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hossein Vafaei tells Ronnie O’Sullivan to ‘play like a man’ in Crucible clash

By Press Association
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) has stoked up his rivalry with second-round opponent Ronnie O’Sullivan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) has stoked up his rivalry with second-round opponent Ronnie O’Sullivan (Mike Egerton/PA)

Hossein Vafaei has told seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan to “play like a man” and vowed to make him pay for his perceived disrespect after setting up a second-round grudge match at the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

The Iranian produced a brilliant display of scoring to beat Ding Junhui 10-6 in the first round on Monday to set up his first meeting with the world number one since his 5-0 whitewash win in qualifying for the 2022 German Masters.

Vafaei has been riled since ‘the Rocket’ decided to smash directly into the balls from his break-off in the final frame of the match, subsequently calling on O’Sullivan to retire because he was “not good for the game”.

The 28-year-old stepped up his criticism on Monday, moments after rattling in breaks of 117 and 122 as he turned a 5-4 overnight deficit into a hugely-impressive 10-6 win over the former finalist.

“Ronnie was my hero,” said Vafaei, who became the first Iranian to qualify for the Crucible in 2022.

“I could never see myself beating him. When I beat him 5-0 I was a little bit sad, but on another side happy because I showed I can play.

“He will remember that, 100 per cent. Play like a man. Don’t play mind games or smash the balls and disrespect me when 70 or 80 million people are watching me in Iran. Now he’s my opponent. This is life.

“I believe that everything happens for a reason, you can’t run away. If you do something bad to the people and break someone else’s heart, then God will give you an opportunity to get revenge.”

In a separate post-match interview with the BBC, Vafaei, who had previously called O’Sullivan a friend, described the world number one as a “legend”, but added: “He’s such a nice person when he’s sleeping, you know?”

Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O’Sullivan (pictured) produced a below-par performance in his opening-day win over Pang Junxu (Richard Sellers/PA)

Vafaei’s performance will certainly give him hope in his match against O’Sullivan, which starts on Friday, after the defending champion produced a below-par performance in his opening-day win over Pang Junxu.

Told O’Sullivan had been ill before his sluggish 10-7 triumph, Vafaei added to the BBC: “He always finds an excuse for himself, he’s been like that for 30 years.”

His comments will test O’Sullivan’s stated desire for a controversy-free tournament.

Asked about the prospect of facing Vafaei prior to the Iranian’s latest barbs, O’Sullivan told Eurosport: “Has he been saying much about me this year? I think he’s learned to be quiet.

“Don’t rattle my cage. I love it when they call me out, I love it when they give me stick. I just love it.

“It turns me on. I get off on it. I need something to find so I’m hoping someone says something and hopefully I get better so I can have a reason to perform.”

Vafaei rattled off the first four frames when play resumed on Monday morning, making breaks of 117, 122, 68 and 57 in rapid succession.

Ding stopped the rot after the mid-session interval with a break of 77, only for Vafaei to end a safety exchange in frame 15 with an audacious plant into the middle pocket, despite the cue ball being tight on the cushion.

Hossein Vafaei
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) beat Ding Junhui 10-6 in the first round of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Richard Sellers/PA)

That led to a break of 89 and Vafaei wasted little time in sealing an impressive win in the next frame.

In a curious twist, Vafaei himself was challenged over his shot choice in the 12th frame of the match, when, targeting a 147 but with the frame still up for grabs, he played an exhibition shot to get in and out of baulk.

Eurosport commentator called Vafaei’s effort a “sensational shot”, but added that it was “perhaps unwise with the frame still up for grabs”, and that “Ding might take this as a bit of an insult”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
The Arctic Bar was given a makeover by fans of the Sheffield four-piece back in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
CCTV from Crown-Inn break-in.
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Eastern Residences in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
2
10
Jim Goodwin has made a solid start to life at United. Image: SNS
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Keith Drive, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Police Scotland at the incident in Strathairlie Avenue, Arbroath. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Julie Mitchell with a box containing messages from friends and family at the party celebrating her life. Image: Paul Reid.
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
The crash took place on the A94 by Castleton Croft. Image: Google Street View
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
Hossein Vafaei (pictured) has stoked up his rivalry with second-round opponent Ronnie O’Sullivan (Mike Egerton/PA)
Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Alison Elliott with one of the donation boxes robbed.
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
Kelty Hearts star Jamie Barjonas. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
Karen Ward holding wigs in a hair salon
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength

Editor's Picks

Most Commented