Antonio Rudiger relishing Stamford Bridge return – Monday's sporting social

April 17 2023, 6.04pm

Antonio Rudiger is returning to Stamford Bridge

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 17.

Football

Antonio Rudiger was pleased to be coming back.

Special journey back to my old home 🙌🏾✈️🇬🇧 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #UCL pic.twitter.com/mBCcZwyVAC— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) April 17, 2023

Luis Suarez was celebrating victory.

Empezamos ganando y eso es lo importante.Vamos @Gremio! 🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/AbKIr6vwwz— Luis Suárez (@LuisSuarez9) April 17, 2023

Liam Cooper remembered a Leeds great.

Remembering this man today. Always loved been in his presence. What a man. I'm sure he'll be watching tonight 🙏🏻🤍 pic.twitter.com/LZXglb9lFY— Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) April 17, 2023

Rugby Union

Sonny Bill Williams was enjoying the view from the south of France.

Salam from the south of France.Subhan Allah 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/TPPkFLhNc2— Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 17, 2023

Formula One

Lando Norris enjoyed a bit of tennis.

First-ever tennis match. ✅🎾 pic.twitter.com/Dsf9WLxYcv— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 17, 2023

McLaren turned the clock back.

A win for Lewis Hamilton #OnThisDay in 2011 at the Chinese Grand Prix, beating both Red Bulls to claim P1. 🏆This made him the first F1 driver to win here twice. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aQUk6jIOP5— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 17, 2023