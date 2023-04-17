Matt O’Riley amazed by smiling Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matt O’Riley amazed by smiling Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi

By Press Association
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (right) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi (right) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the cinch Premiership match at Celtic Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Saturday April 8, 2023.

Matt O’Riley admitted he finds Celtic team-mate Kyogo Furuhashi’s positive attitude “incredible” after a penalty miss failed to wipe the smile off the Japanese forward’s face.

Furuhashi opened the scoring in Celtic’s 4-1 win at Kilmarnock on Sunday but later hit the post with a spot-kick to keep him on 29 goals for the season.

O’Riley, who scored two goals at Rugby Park, said: “He’s probably the nicest man I’ve ever met. It’s not just on the pitch with what you see, he’s genuinely the nicest man I’ve ever met.

“That guy could miss four open goals in a game and still be smiling, which I find incredible.

“It shows the kind of guy he is, and it’s really nice to have someone like that in your team – regardless of whether they miss or score, they’re still going to work hard.

“He knows he’s already got, I don’t know how many goals, so I don’t think he’s too fussed about missing one.”

Furuhashi soon had another chance saved but refused to let it get to him – moments later he was racing back 70 yards to win the ball on the edge of his own box.

“I remember it perfectly because I gave away the ball and he covered me nicely,” O’Riley said.

“That shows the character of everyone in our team – it doesn’t matter who makes a mistake, someone else is going to be there to rectify it. I think we’ve shown that across the course of the season.

“It’s quite unique. We’ve got a lot of different nationalities in that team, with a nice blend of Japanese and pure Scottish guys who keep it, well, Scottish.

“It’s a nice balance and everyone is a genuinely nice person which helps massively.

“There are no hard feelings if someone plays over you, we’re still all going to chat and be friends.

“Competition always helps you play better. Last season I had that with Tom (Rogic), and to be able to compete with and also have the respect of someone like that definitely makes you play better.”

O’Riley doubled his goal tally for the season on Sunday after waiting until February 11 to open his account, although he had played in a deeper midfield role during Callum McGregor’s lay-off.

“It took me a long time, but when that first goal went in there was a sense of relief and now you’ll start to see a bit more effortlessness in my performances because I have got a freer mind, which always helps,” the 22-year-old said.

