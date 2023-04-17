Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given ‘kiss of life’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wisden pleads for Test cricket to be given ‘kiss of life’

By Press Association
The latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack has issued a warning over the future of Test cricket (Handout/PA)
The latest edition of the Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack has issued an impassioned warning over the future of Test cricket, arguing the format “needs the kiss of life” and praising England’s attempts to provide one.

While there is nothing new about the sport being placed on some form of endangered list, the words of a publication that is now in its 160th outing stand on an elevated platform. The famous yellow book provides a loving, living history of the game but, when required, attempts to act as a guardian of its future.

Accordingly, the 2023 outing, helmed by Lawrence Booth for the 12th time, finds itself in a state of alarm at the status of the longer form, theoretically the pinnacle of professional cricket but increasingly embattled in reality.

In his editor’s notes Booth makes the case in stark fashion.

“For many, Test cricket has become jetsam, tossed overboard to make room for simpler cargo,” he writes.

“The national boards have handed the keys to the self-interested few, and lost control of players they nurtured. The Indian franchises have been allowed to take over the house, one T20 knees-up at a time. Private money calls the shots. Test cricket needs the kiss of life.”

With many bilateral internationals crammed into unappealing gaps in the schedule, squeezed from all sides by domestic leagues and often stripped of its best playing talent, Booth bemoans an annual schedule that has become “a bewildering act of self-harm”.

Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes is named the leading men’s cricketer in the world (Nick Potts/PA).

The so-called ‘big three’ of India, England and Australia are served with a heartfelt plea to stem the bleeding, restoring some of the red-ball game’s primacy, and a warning “it may be the only way to avoid implosion”.

Yet this is not a Wisden wholly consumed by dread. Indeed, in its cover stars Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, it identifies the green shoots of Test cricket’s recovery.

Stokes, for the third time in four years, is feted as the leading men’s cricketer in the world – celebrated on occasion as much for being a talisman for the wider Test cause as a star performer for his own nation.

In changing England from an increasingly fearful team with a damaging losing habit to one of the most vibrantly entertaining teams of any stripe, Booth contends the pair “rewrote the rules and reordered the imagination”.

Australian great Shane Warne is remembered in Wisden 2023 following his death last year.
Australian great Shane Warne is remembered in Wisden 2023 following his death last year (Phil Noble/PA)

Comparing their homespun philosophy favourably to the technocratic wonkishness of Sir Andrew Strauss’ densely-researched, furiously-contested high performance review, he describes a contender for “the most relaxed revolution in sporting history”.

There are references to Franklyn D Roosevelt and the Profumo affair as Booth seeks to contextualise their tenure, but, in defending the admittedly over-used shorthand phrase ‘Bazball’, he perhaps could have reached for Oscar Wilde’s contention that the only thing worse than being talked about is not being talked about at all.

Elsewhere among the tome’s bumper 1,616 pages – the longest outing in over a decade – there is a suitably hefty chunk dedicated to the late Shane Warne. His death last March came too late to be fully recognised in the 2022 almanack, but that calendar quirk is fully rectified with several tributes, including a merrily rambunctious piece by his biographer Gideon Haigh.

Another significant passing is also marked, with Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with cricket covered across two entries. The high-minded tone extends to Alex Preston’s entry on attempts to keep Ukrainian cricket afloat amidst the backdrop of war with Russia, while former England and Surrey seamer Stuart Meaker contributes a first-person account of his own humanitarian trip to the country.

As ever with a publication so rooted in deep history, there are several nods backwards – 150 years on from the birth of the great SF Barnes, 50 from the first World Cup and a tribute to the more recent legacy of the retired Eoin Morgan.

For contemporary concerns, the winner of this year’s writing competition – an open field for anyone never previously published in its pages – makes his presence felt. Taking acerbic aim at the relationship between the International Cricket Council and Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco – one of planet’s biggest carbon emitters in a climate crisis that will assuredly hit cricket hard and fast – Melbourne-based classics student Dan Crowley scores a direct hit.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented