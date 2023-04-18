A look at Leeds’ defensive frailties after successive home hammerings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

A look at Leeds’ defensive frailties after successive home hammerings

By Press Association
Leeds boss Javi Gracia faces a huge task to keep Leeds in the Premier League (John Walton/PA)
Leeds boss Javi Gracia faces a huge task to keep Leeds in the Premier League (John Walton/PA)

Leeds’ Premier League survival hopes have been dealt a huge blow by back-to-back 5-1 and 6-1 home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

They have shipped 16 goals in their last four matches and now have the worst defensive record in the top flight, having conceded 60 this season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their defensive frailties.

Have Leeds always conceded easily back in top flight?

Yes they have. They had the seventh worst goals against record (54) in their first campaign following promotion (2020-21) and only bottom club Norwich (84) let in more last term when Leeds (79) escaped relegation on the final day. It is a continuation of a problem inherited by Javi Gracia that previous head coaches Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch failed to resolve.

Did Leeds strengthen with new defenders last summer?

Max Wober, right, has been sidelined this month due to a hamstring injury
Max Wober, right, has been sidelined this month due to a hamstring injury (David Davies/PA)

Hardly. Right-back Rasmus Kristensen was the only new defender signed under Marsch last summer, while left-sided central defender Max Wober made the switch from Salzburg in January. Leeds opted to keep faith in the likes of skipper Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo.

Has that decision backfired?

Stuart Dallas has missed this season after fracturing his femur in April last year
Stuart Dallas has missed this season after fracturing his femur in April last year (Danny Lawson/PA)

It has, in hindsight. Kristensen has not consistently reached Premier League standards and, while Wober has added steel and consistency, the Austrian has missed the last four games through injury and has been sorely missed. Stuart Dallas has been a huge loss since fracturing his femur in April last year and the form of both Cooper and Ayling – key to Leeds’ success under Bielsa – has wavered.

What else has contributed to Leeds’ porous defence?

A collective frailty. When Leeds lose possession, Premier League opposition far too easily expose their defensive shape. Kalvin Phillips glued Leeds together before his departure to Manchester City last summer and, while Tyler Adams has been largely successful in replicating the role of protecting his back four, the United States captain’s five-match absence after hamstring surgery has been another big contributory factor.

Are the current defenders just not good enough?

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher gave his damning verdict after the defeat to Liverpool
Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher gave his damning verdict after the defeat to Liverpool (Adam Drury/PA)

Individual performances have not been up to standard and, as the pressure has mounted, the errors have got worse. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher offered his brutal verdict after they had been dismantled by Liverpool, saying: “Gracia’s come in, obviously Jesse Marsch came in for Bielsa, and they’ve got really poor defenders – really poor. They make big mistakes every time they play.” They are capable of better, but time is running out to prove Carragher wrong.

Where are all the leaders?

Liam Cooper has started in only 12 Premier League games for Leeds this season
Liam Cooper has started in only 12 Premier League games for Leeds this season (Danny Lawson/PA)

Cooper at his best plays a true captain’s role, but his struggles to get back in the side have left Leeds short of natural leaders. Without the omnipresent drive of Adams and the guile and experience of Dallas, Leeds have a soft underbelly, no better illustrated than in their last two matches when they appeared to be competitive before conceding the opening goal and then capitulating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…
Humza Yousaf has put the brakes on major SNP policies. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Humza Yousaf puts the brakes on 3 big SNP policies
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery

Editor's Picks

Most Commented