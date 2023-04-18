John Higgins moving ‘onwards and upwards’ after thumping David Grace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

John Higgins moving ‘onwards and upwards’ after thumping David Grace

By Press Association
John Higgins cruised into the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Higgins cruised into the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)

John Higgins was pleased with his performance after thumping David Grace 10-3 to reach the second round of the World Snooker Championship for the 25th time.

The four-time world champion began Tuesday’s afternoon session with a commanding 7-2 lead and needed just an hour to book his place in the last 16, where he will meet either Kyren Wilson or Ryan Day.

The 47-year-old Scot won the first frame of the session with a break of 114 and looked to be cruising in the second at 48-0 up before Yorkshireman Grace hit back with a phenomenal counter clearance to make it 8-3.

Higgins won the next frame with a break of 97 to edge closer to victory before closing things out with a classy 124 to win 10-3.

Higgins said: “Coming into today it would have taken a bit of a collapse from me not to get over the line.

“But I was pleased with the way I was hitting the ball today. I’m feeling good about scoring. If I get my chance I feel as if I can go on and do some breaks here, which I think you always need to do here.

“You need to have sessions here against the best players where you can go on a bit of a run and knock in some breaks.

“And I think I’m capable of that this year, so onwards and upwards.”

David Grace suffered defeat in the first round
David Grace suffered defeat in the first round (Mike Egerton/PA)

Grace paid tribute to Higgins, saying: “He’s one of the all-time greats, full stop.

“He was just hitting it so nicely. He was getting the white to talk, basically. He was getting it to wherever he wanted it. That’s the sign that you’re hitting it well.”

On the other table, last year’s runner-up Judd Trump left himself with serious work to do after going 6-3 down against Scotland’s Anthony McGill.

Gary Wilson progressed to the second round after surviving an Elliot Slessor fightback to win 10-8 in a thrilling contest which reached its conclusion after 11pm.

Wilson had held a convincing lead ahead of the evening session after going 7-2 up on Tuesday morning but Slessor got the good start he needed, winning three of the first four frames to make it 8-5 at the mid-session interval.

The next frame lasted more than an hour as a mammoth safety battle broke out, with 2022 Scottish Open champion Wilson coming out on top to put the finish line in sight.

But Slessor pegged him back again, winning the next three frames to make it 9-8 before Wilson finally put the match to bed with a break of 109.

Joe Perry took control of his match against Robert Milkins when they returned to action on Tuesday evening, moving 7-2 ahead.

Their first-round encounter had been suspended on Monday after orange powder was tipped over the cloth by a protester.

But Perry made up for lost time as he won the first four frames to take a big lead into the mid-session interval.

And he kept his foot on the gas after the break, edging a close fifth frame 72-60 to go 5-0 up before the pair each won two of the next four frames.

Jack Lisowski will head into Wednesday’s morning session with a 6-3 lead against Noppon Saengkham after making a solid start to his campaign on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
4
2
Invercarse Hotel owners Paul Brownlie and Sean Burke at the Dundee hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Invercarse Hotel: New owners make £250,000 of improvements to Dundee establishment
3
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
4
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
5
Michelle Hayburn and Thomas Kinnaird.
Care worker who attacked police after Covid lockdown party in Perth not punished due…
6
A graphic showing the three incorrect Tayside road signs.
Three Tayside road signs causing embarrassment, confusion and concern
3
7
Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
8
One of many beautiful £750k homes in Tayside and Fife. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best £750k houses in Fife, Angus and Perthshire
9
Employee Gary Stewart stole £1.5k from bosses at The Foundry.
Perth pub worker stole £1.5k from bosses in midnight safe raid
10
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops

More from The Courier

John Nicolson MP was sent pictures of a man appearing to urinate on his old office door. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire MP slams Twitter troll who 'urinated' on his office door
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are investigating after a car was torched on Brown Constable Street in Dundee Picture shows; A torched car on Brown Constable Street. Stobswell, Dundee. Supplied by Jimi Simpson Date; 19/04/2023
Police probe as second car torched in Dundee neighbourhood within days
Scottish greens co-leader Patrick Harvie surrounded by trans activists at a rally
STEVE FINAN: Scottish Greens need to ditch the gender politics and get back to…
Police at Strawberrybank. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police search Dundee West End gardens in 'manhunt'
McLuckie was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife serial rapist jailed for six years after attacking and throttling women
The new Dundonald Street mural. Image: Hillcrest
Renowned Dundee artist joins forces with school pupils for latest mural
Cameron Rae.
Teenager accused of murdering Perth man Cameron Rae to stand trial
Kyle Benedictus celebrates with vice-captain and fellow summer signing Chris Hamilton. Image: Craig Brown.
Why Dunfermline captain Kyle Benedictus is the League One player of the year
Lochlands junction at the southern end of the Forfar by-pass.
Forfar by-pass: Is dangerous Lochlands junction the end of the road for hundreds of…
The police car at the scene of the crash in Kirkcaldy.
Police van with blue lights on in Kirkcaldy crash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented