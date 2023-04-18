Conor Benn refuses to comment on claims he has been ‘provisionally suspended’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conor Benn refuses to comment on claims he has been ‘provisionally suspended’

By Press Association
Conor Benn has refused to comment on reports he has been provisionally suspended from boxing by UK Anti-Doping (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn has refused to comment on reports he has been provisionally suspended from boxing by UK Anti-Doping (Yui Mok/PA)

Conor Benn has refused to comment on claims he has been “provisionally suspended” by UK Anti-Doping.

The 26-year-old welterweight took to social media on Tuesday to accuse someone at either the British Boxing Board of Control or UKAD of leaking an apparent development in his case, but insisting he is still “free to fight outside the UK”.

However, he neither confirmed nor denied the suggestion of a ban reportedly imposed on March 15.

Writing on his Twitter account, Benn said: “I can’t comment on anything to do with UKAD other than to say that I am in touch with them.

“Someone at the BBBoC or UKAD obviously wanted to create a headline, unlike the [Amir] Khan case where it was kept quiet for 14 months, but this is nothing new.

“I remain free to fight outside the UK.”

The PA news agency has contacted both the BBBoC and UKAD for comment.

Conor Benn (right) was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr (left) in October last year
Conor Benn (right) was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr (left) in October last year (Steven Paston/PA)

Benn was due to fight Chris Eubank Jr in a 157lbs catchweight contest at the O2 Arena last October, but the contest was cancelled after it was revealed Benn had failed two voluntary drugs tests.

Trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, known to elevate testosterone levels in men, were detected in Benn’s urine, but the World Boxing Council cleared the welterweight fighter of intentional doping in February.

A “highly elevated consumption of eggs” was considered a “reasonable explanation” and while investigations by UKAD and the BBBoC are ongoing, Benn is free to resume his boxing career outside of the UK after relinquishing his BBBoC licence.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan was handed a two-year ban from all sport earlier this month after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Amir Khan was handed a two-year ban from all sport earlier this month after testing positive for a prohibited substance
Amir Khan was handed a two-year ban from all sport earlier this month after testing positive for a prohibited substance (Nick Potts/PA)

UKAD said the 36-year-old returned a positive result for the anabolic agent ostarine following his sixth-round technical knock-out loss to Kell Brook in Manchester in February 2022.

Khan, who announced his retirement in May last year, accepted a violation of anti-doping rules, but said he had not intentionally ingested the substance, an argument accepted by an independent panel following a hearing in January.

