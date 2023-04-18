Got it? Liam Neeson urges fans to watch Stanley Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 18 2023, 6.24pm Share Got it? Liam Neeson urges fans to watch Stanley Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4316269/got-it-liam-neeson-urges-fans-to-watch-stanley-cup-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Liam Neeson promoted the ice hockey (Matt Crossick/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 18. Football Liverpool players reflected on Monday night. So happy to be back Amazing 3 points🙌🏻❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FIRegLTtj1— Luis Fernando Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19) April 18, 2023 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kfECFRUKxf— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) April 17, 2023 A big away win that we needed! We keep it moving! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BQ7Pbbg5J1— Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) April 18, 2023 F⚽️⚽️tb🅰️ll 2️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/qI9aOCSD36— Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) April 18, 2023 Amazing performance from everyone and great win. Let's keep working! #YNWA 🙏🏽🔴 pic.twitter.com/T7oI0s4x1h— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) April 18, 2023 Antony geared up for a big week. Important week for us! 🔥🏴@EuropaLeague https://t.co/V1UcAykxWs— Antony Santos (@antony00) April 18, 2023 Cristian Romero spent time with his family. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Cristian Romero (@cutiromero2) Jermaine Jenas enjoyed his holiday. View this post on InstagramA post shared by jermaine jenas (@jjenas) Hockey Liam Neeson was in the mood for the Stanley Cup play-offs. LISTEN TO LIAM NEESONIT IS TIME pic.twitter.com/d32NTNC1cc— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 18, 2023 Cricket Michael Vaughan was raring to go. Mumbai bound .. Can’t wait to get back working for @cricbuzz for the #IPL .. Anyone fancy a Padel game in Mumbai ? #India— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 18, 2023 Sachin Tendulkar was a proud dad. Thanks Yuvi. Who better than you to wish a left-hander on his debut…he has always looked up to you! 😄 https://t.co/Gv59395ihG— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023 Thank you, Zak! Your words mean a lot to me and hold a special place for Arjun as they come from one of the most skilled left-arm fast bowlers that India has ever produced. https://t.co/d1tPGx69oj— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 18, 2023 Formula One McLaren turned the clock back. A 1-2 for the team in Shanghai #OnThisDay in 2010. 🏆🙌Jenson 🇬🇧 P1Lewis 🇬🇧 P2 pic.twitter.com/RiTKc0gqKS— McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 18, 2023 Carlos Sainz enjoyed some time away from the track. pic.twitter.com/wML2QWSFX4— Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) April 17, 2023 A spot of tennis for Charles Leclerc. Our Monegasque Ace 🎾@Charles_Leclerc was enjoying the Monte Carlo Masters at the weekend 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZsC2Jvj6hZ— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 18, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close