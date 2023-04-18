Pep Guardiola not dwelling on past as Man City look to end Champions League wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola not dwelling on past as Man City look to end Champions League wait

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side can finish the job against Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will be hoping his side can finish the job against Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

Pep Guardiola is determined not to allow Manchester City’s past failures to weigh them down as they chase long-awaited Champions League glory.

City appear to have one foot in the semi-finals for a third successive year after beating Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week.

They will be expected to complete the job against the Germans in the return meeting at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Their challenge will then be to take the next steps required to finally win the trophy for the first time after years of near-misses, including frustrating defeats against the likes of Tottenham, Lyon, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “If you think about just the result, what you have to do, or what we’ve done in the past, it would be a big mistake for us.

“We have to do our game. That is how we’ve talked the last few days.

“We are focused a lot on what we want to do, trying not just to control the game but punish them, trying to score, understand the game and not just the fact we are here in Munich against one of the most prestigious, historic teams in this competition.

Manchester City v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City earned a 3-0 first-leg lead over Bayern Munich last week (Tim Goode/PA)

“I don’t understand a situation just to come here and defend something. We come here to play a football game, 11 men against 11. We try to do better than the opponent in this specific game.”

The reigning Premier League champions were outstanding in the first leg but Guardiola, who managed Bayern for three years before taking over at City in 2016, expects his old club to come out fighting.

He said: “I’ve been here and I know the mentality of this club, it’s everywhere. It’s under the skin. I know they believe they can do it.

“When you are in these type of clubs – we are trying to build this feeling, that whatever happens we can do it. They have that in their history and we are growing in that.

“We are going to (have to) defend for sure. In Manchester, for part of the game they were better and we had to defend. We are going to defend tomorrow.

“But for us it is an opportunity. If we play a game thinking about history we cannot play. The best way is to go to try to win the game.”

City are boosted by the return of Phil Foden.

The England midfielder has been out of action since undergoing appendix surgery last month but has travelled with the squad and could play a part.

Guardiola said: “It is good news for us. He had one training (session) and we decided he would travel with us and be on the bench.

Manchester City v Bayern Munich – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – First Leg – Etihad Stadium
Ilkay Gundogan (centre) is out of contract in the summer (Tim Goode/PA)

“He is a special player who doesn’t need a lot of training sessions to be fit.”

Guardiola was joined for pre-match media duties by midfielder Ilkay Gundogan but the Germany international was coy on the subject of his future.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Barcelona.

Gundogan said: “There are talks in the background. That’s quite normal with just a couple of months left but there is nothing decided yet from my side or the club’s side, so the talks are continuing. If there’s a decision at one point, you guys will be the first ones to know.”

