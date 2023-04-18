Andrew Dallas treble inspires Chesterfield to win over Torquay By Press Association April 18 2023, 9.52pm Share Andrew Dallas treble inspires Chesterfield to win over Torquay Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4316488/andrew-dallas-treble-inspires-chesterfield-to-win-over-torquay/ Copy Link Andrew Dallas grabbed a hat-trick for Chesterfield. (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Chesterfield tightened their grip on third place in the National League with a thumping 5-1 win over Torquay. Andrew Dallas scored a hat-trick as the Spireites damaged in-form Torquay’s survival hopes. Oliver Banks and Liam Mandeville also netted for the hosts, who are five points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who have a game in hand. Brett McGavin grabbed a consolation, but defeat ended Torquay’s five match winning streak and leaves them three points from safety with two games left. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close