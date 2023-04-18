Wycombe end Cambridge’s unbeaten run with narrow victory

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge’s four-match unbeaten run ended with a 2-1 home defeat to Wycombe.

The U’s were made to rue missed opportunities, with Harvey Knibbs firing straight at Max Stryjek early on and then seeing a deflected effort pushed away by the goalkeeper.

Instead it was Wycombe who struck after 33 minutes when Lewis Wing’s free-kick was fired into the corner by defender Ryan Tafazolli.

Two minutes before half-time Jack Lankester missed a huge chance to equalise, firing wide at the end of a flowing move, before Wycombe found time to extend their lead before the break.

Sam Vokes’ effort deflected onto the underside of the crossbar, but David Wheeler could not miss and nodded the rebound home.

Dimitar Mitov saved well from Chris Forino after 62 minutes, and this time it was Cambridge who scored at the other end seconds later.

Knibbs was felled as he found Sam Smith in the box, but referee Ben Speedie played advantage and Smith fired beyond Stryjek to score for a fifth successive game.