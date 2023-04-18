Barnet see off Solihull to sew up play-off spot By Press Association April 18 2023, 10.08pm Share Barnet see off Solihull to sew up play-off spot Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4316554/barnet-see-off-solihull-to-sew-up-play-off-spot/ Copy Link Barnet secured a National League play off spot (Bradley Collyer/PA). [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Barnet secured a National League play-off spot with a 1-0 win over Solihull. Harry Smith’s first-half winner ensured the Bees will finish inside the top seven. They currently sit fifth. Smith pounced to head in at the far post just before the half-hour mark for a goal which proved to be the winner. Victory ended a five-game winless run for the Bees in the league, while Solihull’s play-off hopes are over for this season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close