Chelsea out of Champions League after Rodrygo finishes the job for Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea out of Champions League after Rodrygo finishes the job for Real Madrid

By Press Association
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Chelsea’s last hope of salvaging their season slipped away as Real Madrid completed a 4-0 aggregate victory to dump Frank Lampard’s side out of the Champions League.

Stamford Bridge was dotted with empty seats by the end of the quarter-final second leg, as it had been since Rodrygo skipped beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga and scored the second of two goals 10 minutes from time to ease the European champions through.

It was a 2-0 win for Real that, on reflection, Chelsea had never looked likely to rescue, in spite of two glorious chances either side of half-time for Marc Cucurella and N’Golo Kante.

At 0-0 on the night, they could have turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour. But over 180 minutes Real were too good for Lampard’s side, who now look destined to limp to the end of the season with nothing left to play for and an uncertain future beyond.

It had begun promisingly for Chelsea. Trevoh Chalobah drilled the ball wide to Reece James who took it well on the chest. He whipped an early cross in towards Kai Havertz who tried to meet it first time, but as the ball spun out from his control, Kante was there 12 yards out to stride onto it and lash wide.

With James and Cucurella playing high up the pitch on either flank, Chelsea looked to use width to get in behind Real.

When not in possession, the hosts were quick to press, with Mateo Kovacic and Kante stifling Luka Modric.

Vinicius Junior was having far less success against James than he enjoyed in the Bernabeu, and Karim Benzema, off-colour in the first half, barely featured.

Chelsea v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
N’Golo Kante had a chance for Chelsea but he could not take it (Nick Potts/PA)

Rodrygo at last gave the first reminder of Real’s threat, finding space in the box and cracking a right-foot shot that span behind off the outside of the post, though the angle was tight.

Then when finally on 27 minutes Vinicius did find space to run at Chelsea, he cut in off the left, stepped inside Thiago Silva but thumped his shot against the palms of Kepa.

It had been for Chelsea the kind of promising start to make Stamford Bridge believe there was hope but on the stroke of half-time came the moment on which the second leg seemed to turn.

Havertz worked it to James who found a channel to scamper into down the right. He carried it into the box and crossed low, the ball spinning across the face of goal until it reached Cucurella arriving at the far post.

He had time, but not as much as he thought. With Thibaut Courtois bearing down upon him he smacked his shot against the advancing goalkeeper, and Chelsea’s moment to change the face of the tie had passed.

Kante again was inches away from the goal his team craved at the start of the second half, reacting quickest to a header down from Conor Gallagher after Eder Militao’s clearance went straight up in the air from Havertz’s cross. The Real defender recovered to throw his body at Kante’s shot and turn it wide.

Chelsea had had their chances, and now came Real’s. The holders would not be so profligate.

Chalobah attempted to cut out a long ball by going to ground rather than racing toe-to-toe against Rodrygo, allowing the Real forward to run it to the byline.

Chelsea v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Chelsea’s last chance of silverware disappeared at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Benzema was inches away from the resultant cross, but arriving at the far post was Vinicius, who had time and space to look up and return it to Rodrygo, who tapped it home.

With Chelsea’s season hanging by a thread, Lampard turned to attacking reinforcements. On came Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix in a final, desperate bid to salvage the tie and what remained of a dismal campaign.

Instead, all they got was more pain. Vinicius was now enjoying the same space he enjoyed in Madrid. Skipping inside the box he fed a square ball to Federico Valverde who with an impetuous shimmy rolled it Rodrygo to belt it in from a yard out.

Home fans streamed for the exits, not knowing when they will next see the Champions League come to west London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
2
Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
3
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
4
Mike Soutar will return to our screens on The Apprentice this week. Image: BBC.
‘I won’t be using Loganair again’: The Apprentice star Mike Soutar reacts to new…
3
5
Lyall Cameron with the matchball after seeing off Hamilton with a hat-trick. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Hearts tracking Dundee star Lyall Cameron
6
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
9
Ryan Cross.
Dunfermline teen banned from football for vandalising Ibrox on Old Firm day
10
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck

More from The Courier

Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away…
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn - and has his say on…
Real Madrid’s Rodrygo celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game with team-mates during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
Tuesday court round-up — Neighbour 'niggles' and battling brothers
Rovers chairman Steven MacDonald, right, with owner John Sim. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers chief reveals timeline for new investment
Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner spoke at the STUC conference at Dundee's Caird Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
UK Labour deputy targets SNP's Dundee fortress
Britain's Got Talent judges with Ant and Dec.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Britain's Got Talent might be the most important show on television
Angus Robertson and James Cleverly
KEVIN PRINGLE: Foreign Office 'spy tactics' boost case for independence
2
Inverkeithing High School plans
How to have your say on plans for a new Inverkeithing High School
Dundee Museum of Transport will move into the Maryfield Tram Depot next year. Image supplied by Andrew Black Design
New Dundee Museum of Transport approved with expected £2m economy boost
Michael Cruickshank taking on Buckie Thistle. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Local hero Michael Cruickshank says chairman Kevin Mackie has restored 'feelgood factor' at Highland…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented