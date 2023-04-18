Ethan Ebanks-Landell salvages Rochdale point against Tranmere By Press Association April 18 2023, 10.14pm Share Ethan Ebanks-Landell salvages Rochdale point against Tranmere Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4316587/ethan-ebanks-landell-salvages-rochdale-point-against-tranmere/ Copy Link Ethan Ebanks-Landell equalised in stoppage time to earn Rochdale a draw against Tranmere (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Ethan Ebanks-Landell spared goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell’s blushes with a stoppage-time goal to rescue relegation-threatened Rochdale a 2-2 draw against Tranmere. The visitors had been handed the lead after 19 minutes when midfielder Liam Kelly sent a pass back to O’Donnell and the Dale stopper, under no pressure at all, sliced the ball into his own net. There was a brief flash of hope for the home side when Kelly’s free-kick was glanced onto the crossbar by Ian Henderson. Referee Scott Tallis, taking charge of his first Football League fixture, awarded a penalty against the hosts after 53 minutes. Jimmy Keohane was penalised for a foul on Harvey Saunders and Josh Hawkes converted from the spot. Dale rallied with Ethan Brierley’s long-range shot forcing Rovers goalkeeper Mateusz Hewelt into a save while Danny Lloyd sent a dipping effort narrowly over the crossbar. Lloyd pulled one back in the 69th minute, a low drilled effort from 20 yards, and Ebanks-Landell headed Lloyd’s corner home from close range in time added on. Rochdale remain eight points adrift of 22nd-placed Crawley with three games left. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close