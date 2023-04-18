Michael Cheek keeps Bromley safe in play-off places with leveller at Halifax By Press Association April 18 2023, 10.16pm Share Michael Cheek keeps Bromley safe in play-off places with leveller at Halifax Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4316593/michael-cheek-keeps-bromley-safe-in-play-off-places-with-leveller-at-halifax/ Copy Link Bromley’s Michael Cheek secured a 1-1 draw at Halifax (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Michael Cheek cemented Bromley’s place in the Vanarama National League play-off places as his equaliser snatched a 1-1 draw at Halifax. Bromley keeper Reice Charles-Cook had already saved from Millenic Alli and Matt Warburton when the home side took a 19th-minute lead as Rob Harker headed Angelo Cappello’s cross firmly home. Warburton was denied a second from distance by an upright 12 minutes before the break, and Town headed for the dressing room happy with their first-half display. Cheek and Jude Arthurs might both have levelled for the visitors, but both cleared the crossbar as the chances went begging, and Cheek saw a 68th-minute strike ruled out for offside. However, he was not to be denied and scrambled home a 74th-minute equaliser to spark a late, but ultimately fruitless, flurry by the visitors. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close